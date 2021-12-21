New Health and Fitness App for Dogs is Available Worldwide
Aker BioMarine, the maker of QRILL Pet, Launches QPaws-The Dog Activity App to Help Track and Improve the Health of Active Dogs Across the GlobeNORWAY, December 21, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Aker BioMarine, a Norwegian biotech company and producer of QRILL Pet (functional and sustainable pet food ingredient), is launching QPaws-The Dog Activity App. Compared to some of the popular fitness apps for humans, QPaws-The Dog Activity App is one of the very few options available today that allows owners to gather all the information about their dogs in one place. From health data and vaccine records, to daily activities, food and resting time, the goal of this new app is to help track all relevant information that will help improve your dog’s health.
QPaws-The Dog Activity App is the newest addition to QRILL Paws, an ecosystem consisting of a wide range of quality content related to active and healthy dogs. The app, which will add a new dimension and channel to the already popular QRILL Paws platform, was developed in close collaboration with Øistein Sørensen, an active dog sled driver. As the brain behind the technology, Sørensen previously launched a test pilot of the app which has already become a success with 15,000 dogs registered to date.
“QPaws-The Dog Activity App is on its way to becoming one of the world's best tools for active dog owners,” say Øistein Sørensen. "The goal is simply to make it easier and more efficient to improve dog health. There is obviously a need out there because this has taken off much faster than I thought, and I am excited for this new version which is now available for everyone. Whether you have one dog with a moderate level of activity, or an entire kennel, running dog sports at a high level, you can adapt the app to your use.”
“Sørensen has developed a fantastic tool,” says Sigmund Nordal, who is responsible for the QPaws initiative in Aker BioMarine. “There are many dog apps out there, but we have not seen anyone else provide this unique combination of overview and utility, plus the app will be continuously improved upon in time to target dog owners of all kinds.”
One bonus feature of the app is the ability to follow global dog competitions via a live function. During winter 2022, users can follow some of the world's toughest dog sled races, including the Femund race (Norway in February) and the legendary Iditarod in Alaska in March. QPaws-The Dog Activity App is free and available for immediate download from the Apple AppStore and Google Play. Although the app already is geared to a wide spectrum of dog owners, it will be updated in the coming months with a lot of new features tailored for different types of dog owners and their activities (such as hunting dogs, agility training, service dogs and more).
“Our vision is to contribute to better health for humans, animals and the planet alike,” says Matts Johansen, CEO of Aker BioMarine. “At Aker BioMarine, we are tapping into various digitization platforms and heavily investing in technology development that will take our company to new heights. With this app, we are specifically contributing to improving dog health. The pet health industry is continuously evolving, and similar to humans, personalized approaches to health and wellness are key. When it comes to active dogs, it’s imperative that nutritional needs are met during long endurance races, among many other things. What works for these highly athletic dogs will also be beneficial for all dogs in the world.”
As a preferred pet ingredient producer, Aker BioMarine is focused on the best nutritional solutions, combined with top performance and an uncompromising pursuit, for the best dog welfare around the globe.
About QRILL Pet
QRILL Pet is a product of Aker BioMarine, a leading biotechnology company developing and supplying krill-derived products for consumer health and animal nutrition. When developing our functional marine ingredient for pets, we kept our focus on the needs of pets and pet food formulators. Aimed at keeping pets healthy, QRILL Pet delivers long-chain omega-3 fatty acids, marine proteins, choline and the antioxidant astaxanthin. The unique distinction of krill omega-3s is that they are mainly bound to phospholipids.
About Aker BioMarine
AkerBioMarine is a biotech innovator and Antarctic krill-harvesting company, dedicated to improving human and planetary health. Listed on Oslo Stock Exchange, the company develops krill-based ingredients for pharmaceutical, nutraceutical (Superba®), aquaculture (QRILL®Aqua), and animal feed applications (QRILL®Pet), including INVI™, a highly concentrated protein isolate, and LYSOVETA™, a targeted transporter of EPA and DHA from krill. Aker BioMarine’s fully transparent value chain stretches from sustainable krill harvesting in pristine Antarctic waters through its Montevideo logistics hub, Houston production plant, and to customers around the world. The company’s strong focus on sustainability inspired the launch of AION by Aker BioMarine, a circularity company dedicated to helping companies to recycle and reuse waste. For further information go to www.akerbiomarine.com.
