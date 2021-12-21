2021 Brought McCormack Roofing Its 11th Straight Talk Award for Outstanding Customer Satisfaction
McCormack Roofing, Construction & Energy Solutions receives its 11th prestigious Talk Award for earning high customer satisfaction ratings.
Customers trust us. We have built a strong team of honest and dedicated employees who combined have more than 200 years of roofing knowledge and experience.”IRVINE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, December 21, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- McCormack Roofing, Construction & Energy Solutions adds another feather in its cap with its 11th consecutive Talk Award.
— Caitlin Marroquin, President
With more than 10,000 jobs completed and 20-plus years of experience in the industry, McCormack Roofing is the clear choice for all your roofing needs in Southern California.
The company has been serving residential and commercial clients in Orange County and the surrounding areas since 1998, developing a reputation for high-quality workmanship backed by an amazing customer experience. It has also achieved one of the highest third-party-verified customer satisfaction ratings for a contracting company of its size.
From its beautiful new office in Irvine, McCormack handles more than just roofing installations. The company also specializes in solar energy systems and energy-efficiency renovations such as windows and doors, attic insulation, HVAC upgrades, painting and siding.
The goal is not to be the biggest, however, but to be the best, most respected, service-oriented home improvement company in the region, according to President Caitlin Marroquin.
“Customers trust us,” she says. “We have built a strong team of honest and dedicated employees who combined have more than 200 years of roofing knowledge and experience.”
McCormack Roofing was an early proponent and installer of green energy systems for homes and businesses, and continues to work to reduce environmental impact wherever possible. Solar was a natural addition for the company, since solar panel installations are designed and required to integrate properly with the roofing system. In fact, its proprietary combination of building products and installation practices give homeowners the ability to capture thousands of dollars in tax credits, with products such as its Eco-Vent System.
Roofing repairs and replacements can be expensive, so McCormack offers multiple financing options for its clients, including home improvement loans up to $50,000 with up to 18 months with no payments or home refinance through its M2 program, which offers extremely competitive rates due to a special partnership with HomeFirst Mortgage Bankers. There are also hybrid options where customers can take advantage of both options, such as a home improvement loan to lock in $0 in payments for 6-18 months, then re-financing the balance into a new home loan with low payments over the long term.
Referral programs are also available. Customers will earn $50 for anyone they refer who completes an estimate appointment. Should the person they refer use McCormack, they can earn an additional $50-$500 as an install referral bonus.
The company also sends $50 to anyone who leaves an honest review (good or bad) on Yelp, HomeAdvisor, Angi’s List, Google Reviews, Facebook, etc.
With 11 Talk Awards to its credit, the McCormack team is definitely doing something right and customers are responding with high praise.
Customer Juan V. had an excellent experience with McCormack Roofing when it came time to repair his 60-year-old roof after years of trying to do emergency patching himself. “We chose McCormack Roofing after checking out reviews and their website…. We initially opted for a ‘roof re-set,’ which means taking off the old Spanish clay tiles, doing patch work, reusing good tiles, and replacing broken tiles with new tiles. But samples of the substratum shown to us clearly indicated widespread wood rot and decay. We then decided to bite the bullet, and we opted for new shiplap (tongue/groove) wood to replace the rotted wood, an underlayment of plastic and thick tar paper, with new clay tiles and bumpers on top. The new roof was finished in five days, exactly the time scheduled for the job. The crew, made up of Jaime and two [of] his sons, were consistent, courteous, clean, efficient, and most of all, hardworking…. Scott, the job supervisor, was amiable and informative, and came around regularly to give us updates. He kept us informed about change orders and costs. He took care of communications with the city permit department, and he made sure we passed all inspections…. We’re very happy with the work done by McCormack, and we recommend them highly to all of our neighbors in SoCal.”
McCormack Roofing, Construction & Energy Solutions is located in Irvine, California. For more information, call 714-777-4040 or go online to www.mccormackroofing.com. Visit the company’s Award Page at https://winner.thetalkawards.com/mccormack-roofing-construction-and-energy-soluti.
About The Talk Awards
The Talk Awards identifies and honors businesses that provide an outstanding customer experience. Winners are based on an independent, proprietary research and evaluation system, which identifies businesses with a track record of excellent customer service and satisfaction. The rating system combines data collected from nominations, online and other customer reviews, surveys, blogs, social networks, business-rating services, and other honors and accolades — all of which express the voice of the customer. Only those with a 4- or 5-star rating receive The Talk Award.
The Talk Awards were created to calculate customer satisfaction ratings for a variety of businesses, based on customer feedback online, and help businesses gain control of their image and reputation by providing consumers a fair and unbiased overview of their business. For more information about The Talk Awards, call 877-712-4758 or go online to www.thetalkawards.com.
