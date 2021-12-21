Data Facts Welcomes Maddie Bradin to Client Success Team

Background screening company Data Facts proudly announces Maddie Bradin has joined their Client Success Team.

I look forward to watching her build strong partnerships with her clients and being able to show them the value that Data Facts delivers to their organization.” — Tammy Henry, VP of Client Success

MEMPHIS, TN, UNITED STATES, December 21, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Data Facts, a nationwide provider of national and international background screening solutions, recently announced they hired Maddie Bradin as a Strategic Account Manager for the Client Success Team.

Bradin previously served as a National Account Executive for Data Facts. During that time, she thrived at building relationships, using her creativity and drive to solidify partnerships. Her new Strategic Account Manager role includes driving client success through long-term partnerships. She will provide best practice recommendations for their screening programs, educate them on new products, explain technology advances, provide actionable data analytics, impart information on industry and legislative changes, and serve as an escalation point for client questions and concerns.

Maddie is excited about her new position at Data Facts. “Data Facts truly stands above the rest in their industry. I love the commitment to be the best, but I also appreciate the personal touch. I’m looking forward to becoming a valuable part of the Client Success team.”

Tammy Henry, Data Facts’ Vice President of Client Success, is already impressed with the addition to her team. “Maddie brings freshness, enthusiasm, and ingenuity to the role. She understands our clients and how to meet and exceed their needs. I look forward to watching her build strong partnerships with her clients and being able to show them the value that Data Facts delivers to their organization.”

About Data Facts

For over three decades, Data Facts’ background screening solutions have provided clients with innovative, transformational technology and a personalized customer experience. This 360-degree support system is the foundation of our client relationships. Experience the fastest turnaround times, the strongest customer service, and the most accurate information available in background screening with Data Facts… because you deserve a better experience. Visit our website to learn more.