INPOWER GLOBAL INSURANCE SERVICES ADDS SVP WHITFIELD HUDSON & CHICAGO, IL, LOCATION

INpower Global Insurance Services

INpower Global Insurance Services is excited to close out 2021 by announcing a new location in Chicago, Illinois, and an addition to our team, Whitfield Hudson.

Whit Hudson is an excellent problem solver and an exceptional communicator, and we’re thrilled to add him to the INpower team as the tip of our manufacturing spear.”
— Bart LeFevre

LADERA RANCH, CA, UNITED STATES, December 21, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- INpower Global Insurance Services is excited to close out 2021 by announcing a new location in Chicago, Illinois, and a new addition to our team, Whitfield Hudson. Mr. Hudson will serve as a Senior Vice President and oversee INpower’s newly formed manufacturing vertical.

Mr. Hudson has more than two decades of experience as an accomplished Risk Management Executive across multiple industry segments in competitive domestic and international markets. He will be responsible for organic growth of the division and will target, develop, and retain production talent to expand INpower’s footprint in the manufacturing marketplace.

“Whit Hudson is an excellent problem solver and an exceptional communicator, and we’re thrilled to add him to the INpower team as the tip of our manufacturing spear,” said Bart Le Fevre, President and CEO of INpower. “His experience in identifying opportunities, developing focus, and providing tactical solutions will be a seamless fit with INpower’s new and existing partners.”

Mr. Hudson joined the insurance industry in 2000 and has worked in specialized verticals that include manufacturing, private equity, wholesale & distribution, technology, healthcare, and construction. Mr. Hudson also entered the brokerage side of the business in 2005 and is an award-winning commercial sales producer.

“It’s a privilege to start the new year with INpower, and I’m excited to join a group so committed to innovation and independence in the risk mitigation space,” Mr. Hudson said. “Bart and Bradway [Widing, INpower Executive Vice President] are already exceeding my expectations, and the organization’s depth of enterprise risk management and insurance expertise will prove incredibly useful as we move forward together.”

Mr. Hudson’s recent roles include mentoring established and emerging commercial insurance brokers as a Subject Matter Coverage Expert to increase client retention and business growth and managing add-ons, SPACs, and newly acquired portfolio companies from due diligence to acquisition.

About INpower Global Insurance Services

INpower Global Insurance Services, LLC has been insuring business prosperity since 2008 by sheltering clients with specialty Insurance, Benefits, and Risk Management Solutions.

As a specialty insurance brokerage & risk management firm since 2008, INpower knows that business innovation generates risk. Our risk management mission is simple: to provide our clients with deep insurance expertise, thoughtful enterprise risk management counsel, and fierce claims advocacy.

We believe that specialty insurance placements in today’s rapidly changing marketplace need true risk proficiency, quality underwriter relationships, and a genuinely fresh perspective.

INpower tailors insurance and supply-chain risk programs for complex ventures in specialties like manufacturing, energy/marine, clean energy/clean technology, environmental, construction, real estate, aviation, hospitality, transportation, healthcare, technology and more.

