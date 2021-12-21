US DISTRICT COURT HALTS BIDEN ADMINISTRATION’S FEDERAL CONTRACTORS AND SUBCONTRACTORS VACCINE MANDATE

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: Tuesday, December 21, 2021

PIERRE, S.D. – South Dakota Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg announced today that the United States District Court for the Eastern District of Missouri has sustained the motion for a preliminary injunction on the Biden Administration’s vaccine mandate for federal contractors and subcontractors in the plaintiff-states of South Dakota, Missouri, Nebraska, Arkansas, Kansas, Iowa, Wyoming, Alaska, North Dakota, and New Hampshire.

The preliminary injunction stops the enforcement of a vaccine mandate for federal contractors and subcontractors in all covered contracts in the states which brought this suit against the Biden Administration. The injunction will remain in place until the case is fully settled.

“This is just another step in our continuing fight against federal overreach,” said Ravnsborg. “I am once again proud to stand with my fellow Attorneys General in defending our state’s rights and protecting our citizens.”

The full ruling can be read here. -30-

