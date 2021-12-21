DECAYEUX GROUP WILL SHOWCASE MYDIGITALDOBBY ITS NEW GENERATION OF CONNECTED CONCIERGERIE AT THE CES 2022
Decayeux went further by creating a new generation of e-conciergerie creates links between the occupants and strengthens the sharing economy “mydigitaldobby”DENVER, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, December 21, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Decayeux, a leading global manufacturer of security technology and parcel compartment systems, is an innovative company with a long tradition. They created its 100% connected parcel box MyColisBox in 2015. After two prestigious awards at CES in Las Vegas in 2018 and 2019, Decayeux went further by creating a new generation of e-conciergerie that creates links between the occupants and strengthens the sharing economy “mydigitallobby”, which greatly extends the scope of MyColisBox to other lobby products. One of the feedback from their customers in France and Europe (landlords, housing, and condo developers) is they use it to recreate the social bond That has been lost, improve the local economy, and provide quality services to the occupants and owners. Our next step will be to provide this experience to the HOA, tenants, homeowners, and consumers
Mydigitaldobby is the next generation of connected conciergerie!. 100% cloud-based management system. It is composed of 5 innovations: PortAadapte, MyRingBell, MyTag, MyBoard, MyColisBox. This is a unique and open IT ecosystem, with these 5 innovations you take advantage of:
• a neighborhood online community
• Keys are not needed anymore
• You manage the door opening remotely,
• You consume locally and get delivered,
• You never miss a delivery
• Get access to privileged services.
The MyDigitalLobby is controlled autonomously and securely synchronized with the app Walter. This mobile app also has been designed to be used as a social media focal point
MyDigitalLobby responds to the emerging needs of the Smart City by providing a disruptive solution to residential services (concierge, maintenance, works, trustee, etc.). The creation of this new space is dedicated to sharing the lives of tenants. It unifies them by simplifying their habits;. A 100% connected entrance lobby brings together several innovations to offer users a new way of living, which is focused on people and their neighborhood community.
In order to democratize home delivery, OPEN system standardizes the delivery process using a QR Code. Mydigitaldobby uses the same sensor on the door as on the parcel boxes, which allows the entrance hall to become accessible to all express operators, delivery people, and local traders wishing to deliver to your home. This system is compatible with the R2S (Ready to service) of the SBA (Smart Building Alliance) which allows other operators (energy, concierge, elevator, etc.) to interconnect, unlike the proprietary system.
MyDigitalLobby’s 5 innovations are :
Myringbell is a secure, wireless, subscription-free intercom system that allows you to grant access to the lobby from your phone. Installation and set-up are quick and easy. No electrician or maintenance is needed.
The PORTadapte is a new generation door, 100% secure, and can be operated remotely which allows the opening and closing times to be scheduled. You could give access to anyone from your smartphone. The Portadapte is a sliding door suitable for the disabled and elder people.
This is a nametag with e-paper technology, a secure device that allows data to be updated in 1 click. All you have to do is change the letterbox door (flush, vandal-proof system). mytag is designed for a lifespan of 5 years without changing the battery. Its readability is guaranteed for optimized reading comfort, a LED helps the delivery to spot the correct letterbox.
Share information related to the life of the residence with myboard, a digital smart device to keep the community connected. The boards are easy to install in the lobby and can be integrated into mailboxes and MyColisBox. This interactive board is designed to be vandal-proof.
24/7 electronic parcel lockers deliveries from all retailers, even your local businesses. Plug and Play, the shared parcel distribution system is secure, nominative, and 100% personal.
Come to meet us at the CES®, in Las Vegas, find our booth at Tech West, Venetian Expo (ex Sands Expo) – Level 2 – Hall A/C – Smart Home – Booth 50958. See you in Las Vegas next January, 5-8!
About Decayeux
Founded in 1872, the Decayeux group was first a leader in the locksmith industry. Today, that tradition is carried on with its family’s sixth generation, whose passion, innovation, creativity, and drive have helped Decayeux to become the leading European manufacturer of mailboxes, as well as high-security doors.
