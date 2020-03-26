Exclusive Networks Reveals 2019 Results and Company Update

Annual revenues up 17% to €2.4bn in 2019 – announces Partner Support Package for current trading conditions

PARIS, FRANCE, March 26, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Exclusive Networks has reported another year of growth, booking revenues of €2.4 billion for 2019 – up 17% on the previous year. Growth for the period has been strong across all regions and balanced across cybersecurity and cloud transformation portfolios. Around one-tenth (€200m) of total revenues now come from subscription-based transactions, representing a significant opportunity to further develop disruptive new business models that capitalize on this changing market demand.“Our journey continues as we register another strong year of generating opportunities for our partners and growing organically ahead of market growth rates,” said Andy Travers, EVP Worldwide Sales & Marketing at Exclusive Networks. “We’ve seen the enterprise market changing how it consumes technology, making it an exciting time to be creating value in the channel. Behind the scenes, we have been investing in our global operations capability and bolstering our leadership team, but we remain more focused than ever on doing what we do best – being customer-centric while simultaneously supporting our partners’ businesses, especially during this uncertain time.”2019 Highlights- Impressive global growth of 19% in the cloud transformation portfolio marginally outperformed the larger cybersecurity aspect of the business.- Organic growth across all regions, with Middle East (+44%), Southern Europe (+20%), Pacific (+18%), DACH (+17%) and UK&I (+16%) among the stand-out performers.- Strong traction from the launch of ‘MSSD’ – managed security services distributor – helped drive a double-digit increase in services revenues.- Impressive performance across vendors, with the top 3 vendor partners growing by 20% and development vendors such as Proofpoint, Rubrik, Sentinel One, Infoblox, Nutanix and Gigamon growing almost 40%.- New appointments of CFO (Pierre Boccon-Liaudet) and regional SVPs for EMEA (Gerard Allison), APAC, (Brad Gray) and Americas (Scott Lewis), as well as the return of Barrie Desmond as SVP Marketing & Communications.Trading Update – COVID-19Current trading is challenging, but the business year to date remains on track with the company plan. Business continuity preparations in terms of employee welfare and remote workplace provisioning, supply chain contingencies and customer care proved to be invaluable and, thus far, resilient with minimal operational impact. Financially, the company’s balance sheet and cash position are strong and sustainable. The company’s risk and continuity team meet and communicate on a daily basis, minimizing service disruption while maximizing employee and customer welfare. Contingencies are in place to support the fast-changing environment, and the company continues to work in harmony with its vendor and supply chain partners.Partner Support PackageTo support the large number of Exclusive Networks reseller and integrator partners at this time, the company is announcing a Partner Support Package to assist efforts to continue business on a sustainable basis. The full package includes Communications Pathway Plan, Operational Continuity Aids, Customer Professional Implementation & Support Overflow, Consolidated Vendor Programs, and Wellbeing and Safeguarding Guidelines. More details of these elements and how partners can engage will be announced in the coming days.About Exclusive NetworksExclusive Networks is the global "value creating” specialist distributor for cybersecurity and cloud solutions – the defining and interdependent technologies of the digital era. Our capabilities are backed by best-of-breed vendor portfolios, unparalleled skills and a host of compelling services from pre- and post-sales technical support to leasing, training, professional services and global project management. With 50+ offices across five continents and presence in over 100 countries, Exclusive Networks has a unique “local-sale, global-scale” model, creating value and enabling partners to achieve global reach, while delivering the value of a locally-focused specialist distributor. More at www.exclusive-networks.com



