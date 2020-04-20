Exclusive Networks Appoints Global Head of Professional Services & Consulting in a ‘Services 1st’ Approach

Recruitment of Nigel Gilhespy underlines commitment to a services centric, value creation strategy aligned to partners and vendors needs

PARIS, FRANCE, April 20, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Today, Exclusive Networks announced Nigel Gilhespy’s appointment as Global Head of Professional Services & Consulting, reflecting its commitment to driving customer success and strategic value across partners, projects and territories worldwide. In his new role, Nigel will be applying his extensive experience of building and running major international consulting, professional services and project delivery organizations, creating a powerhouse of compelling Exclusive Networks services that generates value and margin for partners.“Technology consumption is becoming more output-oriented and critical to the success of technology projects as complexity increases, speed of innovation accelerates, and the skills gap widens even further. As a result, the evolution to managed services and an increase in the provision of professional services is key to addressing those trends and filling the gaps. A ‘Services 1st’ approach for us and our partners creates more value and is the oxygen for sustainable growth.” said Andy Travers, EVP Worldwide Sales and Marketing at Exclusive Networks.“Nigel has the experience we need to take on this new position having shown great leadership and innovation in similar roles for hardware and software vendors, as well as service providers and channel organizations. His key objective is to innovate strategically and work with partners and our existing global services teams, refining and harmonizing a universal set of service choices that can be propositioned simply and consumed easily – helping differentiate partners, create value and grow fast!”Nigel Gilhespy’s 30+ years’ experience in networks, cloud and cybersecurity include almost 20 years in senior management roles, leading the creation and development of professional services and consulting organizations across EMEA and worldwide. Nigel joins from Optiv, where he was Head of Professional, Advisory and Managed Services (EMEA), and has held similar positions at Juniper Networks, Palo Alto Networks and Equinix.“I’m very pleased to be joining Exclusive Networks and have already seen the diversity and quality of services routinely rolled out by Exclusive for global systems integrators (GSIs) and other partners,” said Nigel Gilhespy. “There is certainly scope for strategic services innovation and harmonization on a global basis -It’s a challenge I relish. Close ties with our vendor and reseller partners will be very important to ensuring the relevance and value of our services portfolio in helping partners transition to a ‘Services 1st’ mindset and business model - and that is true value creation.”About Exclusive NetworksExclusive Networks is the global ‘value creating’ specialist distributor for cybersecurity and cloud solutions – the defining and interdependent technologies of the digital era. Its capabilities are backed by best-of-breed vendor portfolios, unparalleled skills and a host of compelling services from pre- and post-sales technical support to leasing, training, professional services and global project management. With 50+ offices across five continents and presence in over 100 countries, Exclusive Networks has a unique ‘local-sale, global-scale’ model, creating value and enabling partners to achieve global reach, while delivering the value of a locally-focused specialist distributor. More at www.exclusive-networks.com



