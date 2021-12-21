Increase in OMICRON Cases Has Created A Demand For COVID Cleaning Services in Sydney

commercial cleaning company logo covid cleaner in medical centre covid cleaner in warehouse covid cleaners in Sydney working 24/7 covid cleaner working in medical centre

SYDNEY, NEW SOUTH WALES, AUSTRALIA, December 22, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Omicron, the new variant of the much-dreaded COVID-19 virus, has already reached Sydney NSW. It’s the same virus that caused havoc last year and continues to affect a large number of businesses and people worldwide. In Australia, the total number of COVID-19 infected cases has already reached over 0.2 million as per the latest data available.

The recent surge in the number of cases is also a growing concern for the local governments and people. Amidst all this, cleaning continues to remain one of the best ways to limit the COVID spread.

But, many experts are still not sure whether COVID cleaning is at all effective against the COVID-19 OMICRON? Well, according to health authorities, it is.

According to the Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) website, cleaning and disinfection are effective ways to reduce COVID-19 transmission. In fact, the department has released a detailed guide/advice on “cleaning and disinfecting to reduce the risk of COVID-19 transmission in all non-healthcare settings.” The principles and cleaning methods explained in the guide are equally useful for all kinds of workplaces and commercial facilities irrespective of their locations. So, there should be no doubt that cleaning is actually useful and beneficial in the removal of the COVID-19 virus.

Another thing to note here is that cleaning remains a useful tool against the new COVID-19 variant as well. It has been found that routine cleaning and disinfecting can reduce the traces of the virus in commercial settings, according to Suji Siv, owner and CEO of Clean Group, a leading COVID-19 cleaning services provider in Sydney.

This further strengthens the need and importance of qualified COVID cleaning services in Sydney in the fight against

How Sydney COVID cleaning services can help fight COVID infection

Well, cleaning doesn’t really help treat the COVID infection, but it can surely help limit the spread by removing traces of the virus from high-touch surfaces and objects. Here’s how it works.

COVID-19 primarily spreads in two ways, through close contact with an infected person and through contact with an infected surface. Contrary to popular belief, it is totally possible for a person to acquire the disease through direct contact with a surface or item that has the virus on it. And this is where cleaning comes in.

COVID cleaning services are mainly focused around making surfaces and objects, which may have acquired the virus through touch or by other means, clean and germ-free through cleaning and disinfecting. This involves deep cleaning all high-traffic places like floors and other surfaces in a commercial place as well as disinfecting these areas along with all high-touch points to limit the virus spread.

The COVID-19 virus can move from one object or person to another through direct contact as well as through respiratory droplets. For instance, when an infected person sneezes or coughs, the virus along with droplets may be dropped on nearby objects and surfaces. And when a normal person touches any of these objects, they may acquire the virus on their hands, which eventually reaches inside the body when the person touches his/her mouth or eye with the same hand. This is why it’s highly recommended to regularly wash your hands with soap and water to avoid catching the infection.

Studies suggest the virus responsible for the COVID-19 disease can survive on different surfaces for many hours and, sometimes, days. From there, it can easily spread to a large number of people who touch these surfaces. Routine cleaning and disinfection of surfaces can help cut down the chain of the virus spread.

The threat of the virus spreading is much higher in high-traffic places like commercial premises, stores, offices and hospitals where hundreds of people touch the door handle, knobs, light switches, lift buttons and handrails throughout the day. So, it’s imperative to keep workplaces clean and disinfect them routinely.

Clean Group provides complete COVID-19 cleaning and disinfection services with guaranteed virus removal for commercial premises in Sydney. COVID Cleaning news is a good way to monitor the situation in Sydney

