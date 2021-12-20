Senate Bill 973 Printer's Number 1290

PENNSYLVANIA, December 20 - PRINTER'S NO. 1290

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

973

Session of

2021

INTRODUCED BY L. WILLIAMS, COSTA, HUGHES, FONTANA, LANGERHOLC,

KEARNEY, BREWSTER, CAPPELLETTI, COMITTA AND FLYNN,

DECEMBER 17, 2021

REFERRED TO COMMUNITY, ECONOMIC AND RECREATIONAL DEVELOPMENT,

DECEMBER 17, 2021

AN ACT

Amending the act of April 9, 1929 (P.L.343, No.176), entitled

"An Act relating to the finances of the State government;

providing for cancer control, prevention and research, for

ambulatory surgical center data collection, for the Joint

Underwriting Association, for entertainment business

financial management firms, for private dam financial

assurance and for reinstatement of item vetoes; providing for

the settlement, assessment, collection, and lien of taxes,

bonus, and all other accounts due the Commonwealth, the

collection and recovery of fees and other money or property

due or belonging to the Commonwealth, or any agency thereof,

including escheated property and the proceeds of its sale,

the custody and disbursement or other disposition of funds

and securities belonging to or in the possession of the

Commonwealth, and the settlement of claims against the

Commonwealth, the resettlement of accounts and appeals to the

courts, refunds of moneys erroneously paid to the

Commonwealth, auditing the accounts of the Commonwealth and

all agencies thereof, of all public officers collecting

moneys payable to the Commonwealth, or any agency thereof,

and all receipts of appropriations from the Commonwealth,

authorizing the Commonwealth to issue tax anticipation notes

to defray current expenses, implementing the provisions of

section 7(a) of Article VIII of the Constitution of

Pennsylvania authorizing and restricting the incurring of

certain debt and imposing penalties; affecting every

department, board, commission, and officer of the State

government, every political subdivision of the State, and

certain officers of such subdivisions, every person,

association, and corporation required to pay, assess, or

collect taxes, or to make returns or reports under the laws

imposing taxes for State purposes, or to pay license fees or

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

13

14

15

16

17

18

19

20

21

22

23

24

25

26

27

28

29

30

31

32