Quixy Recognized in 2021 Gartner® Market Guide for Business Process Automation Tools
EINPresswire.com/ -- Quixy, a cloud-based no-code Enterprise Application Development platform was recognized by Gartner, Inc. in its 2021 Market Guide for Business Process Management Tools.
As per Gartner, “BPA tools support organizational transformation by orchestrating, automating and monitoring end-to-end business processes. Enterprises struggle in choosing an appropriate BPA tool because of a large number of vendors operating in this market, providing comparable capabilities to support different use cases among simple workﬂow automation, complex business process automation, and case management. The BPA Tools Market Guide helps applications and software engineering leaders understand this market’s key features, functionality, use cases, trends, and representative vendors.”
According to Gartner, by 2025, organizations running inflexible and poorly performing critical customer-facing business processes will suffer more than a 10% loss in market share due to bad customer experiences.
Quixy currently helps organizations in 15+ industry verticals automate their processes and build simple to complex business applications without writing any code. The solutions Quixy’s customers have built on the platform are also diverse. Some of the enterprise-grade solutions that have been built on the platform included a container-freight-station (CFS) management system, supplier and inventory management system, and an end-to-end HRMS system.
Quixy is currently rated #1 BPM platform as per G2’s Winter 2022 Momentum Report. Earlier this year, Quixy has also been named in Gartner’s Voice of Customer Report for Enterprise Low-Code Application Platforms (LCAP) and Forrester’s Now Tech Report for General-Purpose Low-Code Development Platforms.
“Quixy’s inclusion in Gartner’s Market Guide as a BPM tool confirms our position as a leading vendor in the market and our efforts to help enterprises around the world use no-code to automate their processes and bring efficiency, transparency, and agility to their business operations,” shared Gautam Nimmagadda, Founder and CEO, Quixy. “We are striving towards democratizing tech and making it accessible to various teams within large organizations, and collectively empowering them to focus on business growth and do away with mundane work.“
The market guide is available for Gartner clients here (https://www.gartner.com/en/documents/4009054/market-guide-for-business-process-automation-tools).
For more information about Quixy and to learn how Quixy is enabling digital transformation for its customers, please visit quixy.com.
About Quixy
Quixy is a cloud-based no-code application development platform that allows business users with no coding skills to automate workflows & processes, and build enterprise-grade applications, using simple drag and drop design, ten times faster compared to the traditional approach. Quixy provides dozens of pre-built solutions for various use cases such as CRM, Project Management, HRMS, Travel and Expense Management, Service Request and Incident Management, and much more.
About Gartner
Gartner, Inc, officially known as Gartner, is a Stamford, Connecticut-based technology research and consulting company. The company’s products and services include research, executive programs, consulting, and conferences.
