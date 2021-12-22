Animal Welfare Focused Cryptocurrency Pawthereum Completes Eighth Straight Donation with Gift to The REAL Bark
EINPresswire.com/ -- Pawthereum, an animal welfare focused cryptocurrency, has completed another donation with a $5,000 gift to The REAL Bark, located in Los Angeles, CA. This donation is number eight of twelve as part of their current “12 Days of Crypto Giving” December campaign. This ongoing donation campaign has resulted in $115,000 going to animal shelters and rescue organizations, including an elephant sanctuary, since the campaign kicked off on December 14, 2021. In total, Pawthereum has donated nearly $400,000 since the project launched in October of 2021.
REAL in The REAL Bark stands for Responsible, Ethical, Animal, League. Their philosophy is not only to rescue but also advocate for education. The education component is focused on helping individuals better help their own companion animals. As far as rescue work is concerned, The REAL Bark has gone above and beyond with the cases they are willing to take on. A prominent example of this is Thor, now the mascot and logo for the organization, a partially paralyzed dog the organization rescued and rehabilitated. Thor’s rescue and recovery is documented in a video on The REAL Bark’s website.
“We at The REAL Bark are an entirely volunteer run organization, and always looking for new ways to raise funds to care for our ever-changing family of animals,” said Aaron Short, Volunteer at The REAL Bark. “We recently joined the community of non-profits accepting cryptocurrency via The Giving Block, and have been so overwhelmed with the generosity from not just crypto holders but entire crypto ecosystems such as Pawthereum. Asking for donations is never an easy task, and we are always so grateful to those that so selflessly give to help our cause. We take on many ‘project pups’ as we like to call them, who are never a quick adoption. They often have a long road to recovery, and require a lot of rehabilitation before they are ready for their new family. Having the support from organizations like Pawthereum is what allows us to save more lives, and we are so grateful!"
Pawthereum’s current donation campaign started on December 14, 2021, and will continue through December 25, 2021.
“We're working to change the nature of charitable giving and be a new type of trusted charity partner for a digital future,” said Pawthereum project leader Nawzad Amiri. “Pawthereum has been showcasing the global fundraising power of blockchain technology, and we hope our leadership in this mission will inspire hundreds and thousands of others to follow our path. Part of what we want to do is share the stories of the animal welfare organizations we donate to. Learning about so many unique and impactful organizations throughout this donation campaign has been extremely gratifying. The REAL Bark continues to do fantastic work in their field, so we are proud to donate to them as part of our December campaign.”
Pawthereum has been busy forming friendships with animal welfare organizations around the world since the project launched in October of 2021. Their 12 Days of Crypto Giving campaign for the December ‘pawlidays’ will help dozens of species of pets and wild animals in over 20 countries across 5 continents. For more information about Pawthereum and their mission to bring crypto technology to the animal welfare space to save more animals, visit www.pawthereum.com.
