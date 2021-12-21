Trade Show: Mexican Healthy Products SummitJan27

Are you a supplier of ingredients for healthy products or do you produce finished specialty/healthy products?

Then attend the Mexican Healthy Products Summit, a business-to-business trade show and conference uniting healthy product suppliers with key retail buyers and distributors. Attendees are manufacturers of healthy products and pre-qualified key buyers of major supermarkets, specialty health stores, club stores, department stores, convenience stores, online stores, pharmacies and distributors throughout Mexico.

Many costs for participation may be covered by STEP for eligible applicants. Learn more.

Click here to learn more about the event or contact Chelsea Conlon at the Idaho State Department of Agriculture.