Premier Houston Attends Council of Atlantic Premiers Meeting on COVID-19

CANADA, December 20 - Premier Tim Houston attended a Council of Atlantic Premiers meeting by teleconference today, December 20. The agenda was focused on limiting the spread of COVID-19.

Premiers are urging all Atlantic Canadians to take action to slow the spread of COVID-19 during the holiday season by:

following public health orders, guidelines and advice, including testing, masking and social distancing

getting fully vaccinated

limiting gatherings to a small and consistent circle of family and friends.

Provincial health ministers and senior public health officials also participated in the meeting.

The meeting communique is available at: https://cap-cpma.ca/newsroom/

-30-