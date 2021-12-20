December 20, 2021 – TWC Awards $10.3 Million in Jobs and Education for Texans Grants to Support Career Training
Funds will support 41 colleges and ISDs targeting training for high-demand careers
AUSTIN ⎯ The Texas Workforce Commission (TWC) has awarded 41 grants totaling $10,379,293 to multiple public community colleges, public technical institutes, public state colleges and independent school districts for programs that focus on supporting high-demand occupations through the Jobs and Education for Texans (JET) grant program.
“JET grants represent an important investment toward closing the middle skills gap in our state by creating opportunities for young Texans to pursue high-demand, well-paying jobs requiring only a short training period,” said TWC Chairman Bryan Daniel. “As students make the transition into the workforce, it is essential for our economy they have the education and skills needed to succeed in the workplace.”
Qualifying educational institutions were each awarded a grant for the development of programs or courses leading to a license, certificate or post-secondary degree. The JET grant program focuses on projects that develop training programs to prepare Texans for jobs in new, emerging industries and high-demand occupations.
“There is no substitute for hands-on training that mimics real-world scenarios to set students up for success in highly skilled, high-demand careers,” said TWC Commissioner Representing Labor Julian Alvarez. “JET grants provide eager learners with access to new, cutting-edge equipment that prepares them for careers in some of the fastest growing industries in the state.”
The JET program provides funding for equipment to eligible educational institutions for the purpose of developing career and technical education courses and may include courses offering dual-credit and technical education programs. The equipment must be used to train students for jobs in high-demand occupations. The JET program also supports employers by preparing students for careers in occupations that are identified by local businesses as being in high-demand.
“Congratulations to all of the JET grant recipients for their commitment to providing targeted training for their respective communities that will lead to employment opportunities in high-demand industries,” said TWC Commissioner Representing Employers Aaron Demerson. “These grants are a key tool in meeting the immediate and long-term needs of our Texas employers, while also providing pathways to success for hardworking Texans.”
The JET Advisory Board was established to assist TWC in administering these grants. The six-member board meets to review applications and make recommendations on grant awards.
Eligible educational institutions can apply for the next phase of JET funding through a competitive grant process. TWC will issue a Request for Applications (RFA) solicitation to provide information and instruction on how to submit a proposal packet. A link will be provided on the JET Grant Program webpage, which can be used to access the RFA once it becomes available.
For more information on the JET Program, visit the JET homepage or email jetgrants@twc.texas.gov.
The 2021 Jobs and Education for Texans grant recipients are:
Community, Technical and State Colleges
- Alvin Community College - $324,139 - The grant will help purchase and install equipment to initially serve 225 students, providing training in the occupation of petroleum pump system operators, refinery operators, and gaugers.
- Brazosport College - $220,985 - The grant will help purchase and install equipment to initially serve 130 students, providing training in the occupation of welder, cutter, solderer, and brazer.
- College of the Mainland - $350,000 - The grant will help purchase and install equipment to initially serve 325 students, providing training in the occupation of petroleum pump system operators, refinery operators, and gaugers.
- Frank Phillips College - $330,125 - The grant will help purchase and install equipment to initially serve 126 students, providing training in the occupation of industrial machinery mechanics.
- Grayson College - $197,034 - The grant will help purchase and install equipment to initially serve 232 students, providing training in the occupation of registered nurses.
- Kilgore College - $279,296 - The grant will help purchase and install equipment to initially serve 130 students, providing training in the occupation of firefighters.
- Lamar State College Orange - $208,741 - The grant will help purchase and install equipment to initially serve 250 students, providing training in the occupation of healthcare practitioners and technical occupations.
- Laredo College - $304,836 - The grant will help purchase and install equipment to initially serve 140 students, providing training in the occupation of industrial machinery mechanics.
- Ranger College - $324,658 - The grant will help purchase and install equipment to initially serve 126 students, providing training in the occupation of automotive service technicians and mechanics.
- South Plains College - $247,549 - The grant will help purchase and install equipment to initially serve 70 students, providing training in the occupation of automotive service technicians and mechanics.
- South Texas College - $204,058 - The grant will help purchase and install equipment to initially serve 130 students, providing training in the occupation of architectural and civil drafters.
- Southwest Texas Junior College - $296,553 - The grant will help purchase and install equipment to initially serve 40 students, providing training in the occupation of bus & truck mechanics & diesel engine specialists.
- Victoria College - $331,645 - The grant will help purchase and install equipment to initially serve 250 students, providing training in the occupation of registered nurses.
- Vernon College - $178,966 - The grant will help purchase and install equipment to initially serve 210 students, providing training in the occupation of registered nurses.
- Weatherford College - $296,263 - The grant will help purchase and install equipment to initially serve 144 students, providing training in the occupation of first-line supervisors of construction trades/extraction workers.
Independent School Districts
- Baird ISD - $221,226 - The grant will help purchase and install equipment to initially serve 100 students, providing training in the occupation of welder, cutter, solder and brazer.
- Bangs ISD - $43,605 - The grant will help purchase and install equipment to initially serve 50 students, providing training in the occupation of electro-mechanical technicians.
- Bells ISD - $64,291 - The grant will help purchase and install equipment to initially serve 61 students, providing training in the occupation of welder, cutter, solder and brazer.
- Brownsville ISD - $329,060 - The grant will help purchase and install equipment to initially serve 165 students, providing training in the occupation of welder, cutter, solder and brazer.
- Burkeville ISD - $262,182 - The grant will help purchase and install equipment to initially serve 30 students, providing training in the occupation of welder, cutter, solder and brazer.
- Center ISD - $328,571 - The grant will help purchase and install equipment to initially serve 130 students, providing training in the occupation of welder, cutter, solder and brazer.
- Coldspring-Oakhurst ISD - $189,316 - The grant will help purchase and install equipment to initially serve 79 students, providing training in the occupation of welder, cutter, solder and brazer.
- Connally ISD - $275,035 - The grant will help purchase and install equipment to initially serve 63 students, providing training in the occupation of bus and truck mechanics and diesel engine specialists.
- Elkhart ISD - $325,850 - The grant will help purchase and install equipment to initially serve 168 students, providing training in the occupation of welder, cutter, solder and brazer.
- Farmersville ISD - $332,236 - The grant will help purchase and install equipment to initially serve 150 students, providing training in the occupation of electronics engineers (except computer).
- Harlingen ISD - $332,500 - The grant will help purchase and install equipment to initially serve 130 students, providing training in the occupation of police and sheriff’s patrol officers.
- Hillsboro ISD - $89,703 - The grant will help purchase and install equipment to initially serve 75 students, providing training in the occupation of welder, cutter, solder and brazer.
- Hudson ISD - $102,361- The grant will help purchase and install equipment to initially serve 78 students, providing training in the occupation of welder, cutter, solder and brazer.
- Ingleside ISD - $225,531 - The grant will help purchase and install equipment to initially serve 103 students, providing training in the occupation of welder, cutter, solder and brazer.
- Ingram ISD - $188,147 - The grant will help purchase and install equipment to initially serve 80 students, providing training in the occupation of welder, cutter, solder and brazer.
- La Joya ISD - $316,407 - The grant will help purchase and install equipment to initially serve 130 students, providing training in the occupation of welder, cutter, solder and brazer.
- Laredo ISD - $332,500 - The grant will help purchase and install equipment to initially serve 125 students, providing training in the occupation of nursing assistants.
- Point Isabel ISD - $278,287 - The grant will help purchase and install equipment to initially serve 126 students, providing training in the occupation of welder, cutter, solder and brazer.
- Rio Hondo ISD - $331,056 - The grant will help purchase and install equipment to initially serve 140 students, providing training in the occupation of police and sheriff’s patrol officers.
- Robstown ISD - $322,680 - The grant will help purchase and install equipment to initially serve 60 students, providing training in the occupation of welder, cutter, solder and brazer.
- Rosebud-Lott ISD - $114,513 - The grant will help purchase and install equipment to initially serve 126 students, providing training in the occupation of computer numerically controlled tool operator.
- Santa Maria ISD - $291,915 - The grant will help purchase and install equipment to initially serve 126 students, providing training in the occupation of welder, cutter, solder and brazer.
- Santa Rosa ISD - $281,390 - The grant will help purchase and install equipment to initially serve 126 students, providing training in the occupation of welder, cutter, solder and brazer.
- South Texas ISD - $332,500 - The grant will help purchase and install equipment to initially serve 24 students, providing training in the occupation of welder, cutter, solder and brazer.
- West Sabine ISD - $140,429 - The grant will help purchase and install equipment to initially serve 150 students, providing training in the occupation of welder, cutter, solder and brazer.
- Ysleta ISD - $233,154 - The grant will help purchase and install equipment to initially serve 101 students, providing training in the occupation of registered nurses.
