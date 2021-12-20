December 20, 2021 – TWC Awards $10.3 Million in Jobs and Education for Texans Grants to Support Career Training

Media Contact: Cisco Gamez Phone: 512-463-8556

Funds will support 41 colleges and ISDs targeting training for high-demand careers

AUSTIN ⎯ The Texas Workforce Commission ( TWC ) has awarded 41 grants totaling $10,379,293 to multiple public community colleges, public technical institutes, public state colleges and independent school districts for programs that focus on supporting high-demand occupations through the Jobs and Education for Texans ( JET ) grant program.

“ JET grants represent an important investment toward closing the middle skills gap in our state by creating opportunities for young Texans to pursue high-demand, well-paying jobs requiring only a short training period,” said TWC Chairman Bryan Daniel. “As students make the transition into the workforce, it is essential for our economy they have the education and skills needed to succeed in the workplace.”

Qualifying educational institutions were each awarded a grant for the development of programs or courses leading to a license, certificate or post-secondary degree. The JET grant program focuses on projects that develop training programs to prepare Texans for jobs in new, emerging industries and high-demand occupations.

“There is no substitute for hands-on training that mimics real-world scenarios to set students up for success in highly skilled, high-demand careers,” said TWC Commissioner Representing Labor Julian Alvarez. “ JET grants provide eager learners with access to new, cutting-edge equipment that prepares them for careers in some of the fastest growing industries in the state.”

The JET program provides funding for equipment to eligible educational institutions for the purpose of developing career and technical education courses and may include courses offering dual-credit and technical education programs. The equipment must be used to train students for jobs in high-demand occupations. The JET program also supports employers by preparing students for careers in occupations that are identified by local businesses as being in high-demand.

“Congratulations to all of the JET grant recipients for their commitment to providing targeted training for their respective communities that will lead to employment opportunities in high-demand industries,” said TWC Commissioner Representing Employers Aaron Demerson. “These grants are a key tool in meeting the immediate and long-term needs of our Texas employers, while also providing pathways to success for hardworking Texans.”

The JET Advisory Board was established to assist TWC in administering these grants. The six-member board meets to review applications and make recommendations on grant awards.

Eligible educational institutions can apply for the next phase of JET funding through a competitive grant process. TWC will issue a Request for Applications (RFA) solicitation to provide information and instruction on how to submit a proposal packet. A link will be provided on the JET Grant Program webpage, which can be used to access the RFA once it becomes available.

For more information on the JET Program, visit the JET homepage or email jetgrants@twc.texas.gov.

The 2021 Jobs and Education for Texans grant recipients are:

Community, Technical and State Colleges

Independent School Districts

