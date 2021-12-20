Ramp Closures Set For Centennial Bowl Work

LAS VEGAS, Nev. – The southbound Centennial Center Boulevard on- and offramps at US Highway 95 are scheduled to close overnight Thursday, Dec. 23 to allow crews to pour foundations for decorative monuments that will adorn the $155 million final phase of the project.

The closures are scheduled from 12:01 a.m. until 5 a.m. Thursday.

The Department broke ground on the final phase of the Centennial Bowl interchange – where US 95 meets the 215 Beltway in the northwest part of the Las Vegas Valley – in January. The final phase includes building the remaining three ramps to finish the system-to-system interchange.

Construction of the Centennial Bowl began in 2015 with substantial completion slated for mid-2024. The interchange will be one of the state’s largest with a total of 20 bridges over four levels.

Motorists should use caution while traveling through work zones, and take alternate detour routes, if possible. NDOT works with Waze to inform the public about planned highway restrictions. The schedule is subject to change due to weather or other factors. For the latest state highway conditions, visit nvroads.com or call 511 before driving.