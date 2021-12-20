Submit Release
Middlesex Barracks / Fugitive from Justice

STATE OF VERMONT

 

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

 

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

 

NEWS RELEASE

 

      

 

CASE#: 21A3007281

 

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Ryan Riegler                     

 

STATION:  Middlesex Barracks                  

 

CONTACT#: 802.229.9191

 

 

DATE/TIME: 12/20/21 1100hrs

 

INCIDENT LOCATION: S. Main Street, Waterbury, VT

 

VIOLATION: Arrest on Warrant, Fugitive from justice

 

 

ACCUSED:  Freddy Coram                                          

 

AGE: 44

 

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Waterbury, VT

 

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 12/20/2021, the Vermont State Police apprehended Freddy Coram based on a warrant for his arrest. Coram was taken into custody without incident and transported to the Middlesex Barracks for processing. Coram was subsequently brought to the Washington County Superior Court - Criminal Division where he was held on $10,000 bail.

 

 

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

 

COURT DATE/TIME: 12/20/21

 

BAIL: $10,000

 

COURT: Washington

 

LODGED - LOCATION: Vermont Correctional Facility

 

MUG SHOT: Attached

 

Respectfully,

 

Trooper Ryan Riegler

Vermont State Police

Troop A- Middlesex

1080 US RT 2

Middlesex, VT 05602

Phone: 802-229-9191

Fax: 802-229-2648

 

