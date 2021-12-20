Middlesex Barracks / Fugitive from Justice
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 21A3007281
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Ryan Riegler
STATION: Middlesex Barracks
CONTACT#: 802.229.9191
DATE/TIME: 12/20/21 1100hrs
INCIDENT LOCATION: S. Main Street, Waterbury, VT
VIOLATION: Arrest on Warrant, Fugitive from justice
ACCUSED: Freddy Coram
AGE: 44
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Waterbury, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 12/20/2021, the Vermont State Police apprehended Freddy Coram based on a warrant for his arrest. Coram was taken into custody without incident and transported to the Middlesex Barracks for processing. Coram was subsequently brought to the Washington County Superior Court - Criminal Division where he was held on $10,000 bail.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 12/20/21
BAIL: $10,000
COURT: Washington
LODGED - LOCATION: Vermont Correctional Facility
MUG SHOT: Attached
Respectfully,
Trooper Ryan Riegler
Vermont State Police
Troop A- Middlesex
1080 US RT 2
Middlesex, VT 05602
Phone: 802-229-9191
Fax: 802-229-2648