Middlesex Barracks / Fugitive from Justice

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 21A3007281

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Ryan Riegler

STATION: Middlesex Barracks

CONTACT#: 802.229.9191

DATE/TIME: 12/20/21 1100hrs

INCIDENT LOCATION: S. Main Street, Waterbury, VT

VIOLATION: Arrest on Warrant, Fugitive from justice

ACCUSED: Freddy Coram

AGE: 44

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Waterbury, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 12/20/2021, the Vermont State Police apprehended Freddy Coram based on a warrant for his arrest. Coram was taken into custody without incident and transported to the Middlesex Barracks for processing. Coram was subsequently brought to the Washington County Superior Court - Criminal Division where he was held on $10,000 bail.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 12/20/21

BAIL: $10,000

COURT: Washington

LODGED - LOCATION: Vermont Correctional Facility

MUG SHOT: Attached

Respectfully,

Trooper Ryan Riegler

Vermont State Police

Troop A- Middlesex

1080 US RT 2

Middlesex, VT 05602

Phone: 802-229-9191

Fax: 802-229-2648