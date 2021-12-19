Troop G Weekly Report - 12/13/2021 - 12/19/2021

On 12/13/2021, Cpl. Cote stopped Amie Iteka (22) of Lewiston on the ME Turnpike northbound in Falmouth for traveling 104 MPH. She was charged with Criminal Speed.

On 12/15/2021, Cpl. Cote stopped Brittany Burnham (25) of Skowhegan on the ME Turnpike northbound in Lewiston. Her ME Driver’s License was found to be suspended. She was charged with Operating after Suspension and Possession of a Suspended License. A licensed passenger drove the vehicle away.

On 12/15/2021, Cpl. Cote stopped Zachary Falter (25) of Bath on the ME Turnpike southbound in Gray. His ME Driver’s License was found to be suspended. He was charged with Operating after Suspension and Possession of a Suspended License. His vehicle was towed away.

On 12/15/2021, Cpl. Cote stopped Kendall Felix (33) of Brooklyn, NY on the ME Turnpike northbound in South Portland for traveling 87 MPH in a posted 50 MPH zone. He was charged with Criminal Speed.

On 12/15/2021, Cpl. Peckham took a report of a rollover crash in Gray on I-95. Ahmed Dudeyeh (18) of Georgia was charged with Operating w/o License.

On 12/15/2021, Cpl. Peckham stopped Dakota Glidden (25) of Litchfield in West Gardiner on I-95 for a vehicle defect. Glidden was charged with Attaching False Plates and no insurance. The vehicle was towed.

On 12/16/2021, Cpl. Cote stopped Walter Ovalle Juarez (21) of Portland on the ME Turnpike northbound in Ogunquit. He did not have a license. He was charged with Operating Without a License and a licensed operator drove the vehicle away.

On 12/16/2021, Cpl. Peckham stopped Julia Rhinebolt (30) of Wiscasset in Hallowell on I-95. Rhinebolt was charged with Operating After Registration Suspended.

On 12/17/2021, Cpl. Physic arrested Donna Ford (64) for OUI. Donna took an Intoxilyzer test and blew over the legal limit.

On 12/18/2021, Tpr. LiBritz responded to a tractor trailer truck that jackknifed on the Saco River Bridge at mile 33 southbound during the snowstorm. It was determined the unit lost control, struck the center guardrail, and then went off the road on the right side. The tractor trailer truck jackknifed, and the tractor went through the bridge rails. The driver had minor injuries. Two lanes were shut down for several hours until it was removed. Sgt. Pappas assisted with traffic control.

On 12/19/2021, Tpr. LiBritz responded to mile 22 northbound in Wells for a report of a large box truck on its side. Lanes one and two were completely blocked and remained that way for several hours. Sgt. Pappas assisted with traffic control. This incident occurred during the storm and there were poor road conditions. The driver and passenger were not injured.