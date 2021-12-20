Sports Turf Completes Full Stadium Renovation at Villa Rica High School
West Georgia-based athletic construction company revamps Wildcat’s stadium
Sports Turf is always honored when we can enhance a local Carroll County High School facility.”WHITESBURG, VILLA RICA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, December 20, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sports Turf Company, a sports facility construction and specialty surfacing company, is excited to announce the completion of Sam McIntyre Stadium’s full renovation. The scope of the project included the artificial turf field renovation and expansion of the existing track and synthetic running track surfacing. The completed field and track have been highly anticipated throughout the community and will serve as the centerpiece for the Wildcat’s campus.
— Sports Turf President Todd Wiggins
“Sports Turf is always honored when we can enhance a local Carroll County High School facility,” Sports Turf President Todd Wiggins said. “The Wildcats deserve a facility with the best of the best in terms of playing surfaces, and that’s exactly what they have now. We can’t wait to see how these renovations propel the local athletic teams and community forward.”
The stadium project was completed by two west Georgia-based companies, J&R Construction LLC and Sports Turf. J&R Construction served as the construction manager, and Sports Turf served as the subcontractor for the field and track renovation. The scope for both companies included a new artificial turf field, a synthetic running track, home bleachers, concessions, restroom facilities and expanded parking adjacent to the stadium.
“We are more than excited to see Sam McIntyre Stadium come to life through the work J&R Construction and Sports Turf have done,” Villa Rica High School Principal Seth Rogers said. “I’m confident that our stadium can stand up with any high school stadium in the Southeast. Our players, teachers and community have anticipated this for a long time, and it’s beyond what we could have imagined.”
The new artificial turf field at Sam McIntyre Stadium features AstroTurf’s RootZone 3D3 Blend turf system, Brock Powerbase YSR shock pad and BrockFILL. AstroTurf’s RootZone 3D3 Blend is a performance artificial turf system that combines slit film and monofilament fibers for optimum durability. The revolutionary Brock Powerbase YSR shock pad technology features large drainage channels, shock-absorbing structures and 25 millimeter thickness to improve player safety and provide more effective drainage. BrockFILL is the latest in alternative infills and is sustainably grown and harvested in Georgia. The unique properties of the wood infill, BrockFILL, decreases field temperatures and feels like a natural surface with increased traction and footing for athletes.
The track renovation included expanding the existing six-lanes to eight and the installation of new synthetic surfacing. The Rekortan BS synthetic track surface will endure higher wear and traffic along with providing enhanced force reduction for athletes.
For more information about Sports Turf Company, please visit www.sportsturf.net or find them on Facebook and Twitter at @STCFieldBuilder.
