Middlesex/DUI

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

cASE#:21A304533

TROOPER: Stackhouse

STATION: VSP-Middlesex

CONTACT#:802-229-9191

DATE/TIME: 11/18/21 1047 hours

LOCATION: Moretown, VT

VIOLATION: DUI

ACCUSED: Jennifer Garduno

AGE: 41

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Moretown, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above date and time, the Vermont State Police responded to a one vehicle rollover crash on US Rt. 2 in the town of Moretown, VT. Upon arrival, troopers assisted the entrapped operator out of the vehicle who was later identified as Jennifer Garduno. Garduno showed signs of impairment and was subsequently screened for driving under the influence. Garduno was transported to Central Vermont Hospital for her injuries where she was processed for DUI. On 12/20/21, Garduno was issued a citation to appear in Washington County Superior Court Criminal Division to answer to the aforementioned charge.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE: 01/20/22

COURT: Washington County Superior Court, Criminal Division

LODGED LOCATION: NA

BAIL: NA

MUG SHOT: NA

SGT Todd Stackhouse

Patrol Commander

Troop A- Middlesex

1080 US Rt. 2

Middlesex, VT 05602

(802)229-9191