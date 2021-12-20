Middlesex/DUI
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
cASE#:21A304533
TROOPER: Stackhouse
STATION: VSP-Middlesex
CONTACT#:802-229-9191
DATE/TIME: 11/18/21 1047 hours
LOCATION: Moretown, VT
VIOLATION: DUI
ACCUSED: Jennifer Garduno
AGE: 41
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Moretown, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On the above date and time, the Vermont State Police responded to a one vehicle rollover crash on US Rt. 2 in the town of Moretown, VT. Upon arrival, troopers assisted the entrapped operator out of the vehicle who was later identified as Jennifer Garduno. Garduno showed signs of impairment and was subsequently screened for driving under the influence. Garduno was transported to Central Vermont Hospital for her injuries where she was processed for DUI. On 12/20/21, Garduno was issued a citation to appear in Washington County Superior Court Criminal Division to answer to the aforementioned charge.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE: 01/20/22
COURT: Washington County Superior Court, Criminal Division
LODGED LOCATION: NA
BAIL: NA
MUG SHOT: NA
SGT Todd Stackhouse
Patrol Commander
Troop A- Middlesex
1080 US Rt. 2
Middlesex, VT 05602
(802)229-9191