Submit Release
News Search

There were 603 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 185,060 in the last 365 days.

Middlesex/DUI

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

cASE#:21A304533

TROOPER: Stackhouse

STATION: VSP-Middlesex                    

CONTACT#:802-229-9191

 

DATE/TIME: 11/18/21 1047 hours

LOCATION: Moretown, VT 

VIOLATION: DUI

 

ACCUSED: Jennifer Garduno

AGE: 41

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Moretown, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above date and time, the Vermont State Police responded to a one vehicle rollover crash on US Rt. 2 in the town of Moretown, VT. Upon arrival, troopers assisted the entrapped operator out of the vehicle who was later identified as Jennifer Garduno. Garduno showed signs of impairment and was subsequently screened for driving under the influence. Garduno was transported to Central Vermont Hospital for her injuries where she was processed for DUI. On 12/20/21, Garduno was issued a citation to appear in Washington County Superior Court Criminal Division to answer to the aforementioned charge.

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE: 01/20/22

COURT: Washington County Superior Court, Criminal Division

LODGED LOCATION: NA

BAIL: NA

MUG SHOT: NA

 

 

 

SGT Todd Stackhouse

Patrol Commander

Troop A- Middlesex

1080 US Rt. 2

Middlesex, VT 05602

(802)229-9191

 

You just read:

Middlesex/DUI

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.