Leading Cannabis Real Estate Developer Zoned Properties Achieves One Carbon World Recognition
Sustainable development has been a life-long passion for me, both academically and professionally. And now we have the opportunity to bring that expertise to the cannabis industry.”SCOTTSDALE, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, December 21, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Zoned Properties®, Inc. (the “Company” or “Zoned Properties”) (OTCQB: ZDPY), a leading real estate development firm for emerging and highly regulated industries including legalized cannabis, recently achieved the One Carbon World (OCW) Carbon Neutral International Standard for the second year in a row.
Related to the award, Zoned Properties earned a carbon credit certificate which has been retired to support La Pitanga / Weyerhaeuser, a reforestation project in South America. The project lasts for 100 years, covers 18,000 hectares, and is verified by the Rainforest Alliance.
The company’s Corporate Social Responsibility effort is led by Zoned Properties CEO, Bryan McLaren, who holds an Executive Masters in Sustainability Leadership from Arizona State University. Throughout his career, McLaren has devoted his time and attention to community development and sustainability efforts including being certified as a Green Roof Professional and LEED Green Associate.
Prior to his role at Zoned Properties, McLaren worked as a Sustainability Consultant for Waste Management where he led the strategic development and operational implementation of zero-waste programs for Higher Education clients. McLaren has worked directly as a Sustainability Program Manager in the higher education industry and has been appointed as a City Sustainability Commissioner for the city of Flagstaff.
“Sustainable development has been a life-long passion for me, both academically and professionally. And now we have the opportunity to bring that expertise to the cannabis industry. Through our efforts at Zoned Properties, we hope to inspire other cannabis organizations in creating a global impact by forging a strong foundation for principles of sustainability in emerging industries,” said McLaren.
Zoned Properties continues its efforts to achieve carbon neutrality by balancing emissions with carbon offsetting. To learn more about Zoned Properties and its extensive commercial real estate services, visit www.zonedproperties.com. For more information about One Carbon World, visit onecarbonworld.com.
About Zoned Properties, Inc. (OTCQB: ZDPY):
Zoned Properties is a leading real estate development firm for emerging and highly regulated industries, including regulated cannabis. The company is redefining the approach to commercial real estate investment through its integrated growth services.
Headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona, Zoned Properties has developed a full spectrum of integrated growth services to support its real estate development and investment model; Advisory Services, Brokerage Services, Franchise Services, and PropTech Data Services each cross-pollinate within the model to drive project value associated with complex real estate projects. With national experience and a team of experts devoted to the emerging cannabis industry, Zoned Properties is addressing the specific needs of a modern market in highly regulated industries.
Zoned Properties is an accredited member of the Better Business Bureau, the U.S. Green Building Council, and the Forbes Real Estate Council. Zoned Properties does not grow, harvest, sell or distribute cannabis or any substances regulated under United States law such as the Controlled Substance Act of 1970, as amended (the “CSA”). Zoned Properties corporate headquarters are located at 14269 N. 87th Street, Suite 205, Scottsdale, Arizona. For more information, call 877-360-8839 or visit www.ZonedProperties.com.
Safe Harbor Statement
This press release contains forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical facts included in this press release are forward-looking statements. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "plan," "potential," "continue" or similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements include risks and uncertainties, and there are important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These factors, risks and uncertainties are discussed in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Investors should not place any undue reliance on forward-looking statements since they involve known and unknown, uncertainties and other factors which are, in some cases, beyond the Company's control which could, and likely will, materially affect actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. Any forward-looking statement reflects the Company's current views with respect to future events and is subject to these and other risks, uncertainties and assumptions relating to operations, results of operations, growth strategy and liquidity. The Company assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise these forward-looking statements for any reason, or to update the reasons actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future.
COVID-19 Statement
In March 2020, the World Health Organization declared COVID-19 a global pandemic and recommended containment and mitigation measures worldwide. We are monitoring this closely, and although operations have not been materially affected by the COVID-19 outbreak to date, the ultimate duration and severity of the outbreak and its impact on the economic environment and our business is uncertain. Currently, all of the properties in our portfolio are open to our Significant Tenants pursuant to state and local government requirements. We did not experience in 2020, and to date have not experienced in 2021, any material changes to our operations from COVID-19. We do not anticipate any such material changes for the remainder of 2021. Our tenants are continuing to generate revenue at these properties and they have continued to make rental payments in full and on time and we believe the tenants’ liquidity position is sufficient to cover its expected rental obligations. Accordingly, while we do not anticipate an impact on our operations, we cannot estimate the duration of the pandemic and potential impact on our business if the properties must close or if the tenants are otherwise unable or unwilling to make rental payments. In addition, a severe or prolonged economic downturn could result in a variety of risks to our business, including weakened demand for our properties and a decreased ability to raise additional capital when needed on acceptable terms, if at all. At this time, the Company is unable to estimate the impact of this event on its operations.
