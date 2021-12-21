MOSS Building & Design To Lead Relief Caravan to Kentucky Disaster Zone
MOSS Building & Design will be leading a caravan of volunteers and supplies in 2022 to assist in recovery and relief services in disaster-stricken Kentucky.
"Our partners immediately jumped on board with aiding those in need in Kentucky." ”CHANTILLY, VA, USA, December 21, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MOSS Mission, the non-profit arm of Northern Virginia home remodeler MOSS Building & Design, will be leading a caravan of volunteers and supplies early in 2022 to assist in recovery and relief services in disaster-stricken Kentucky, which saw thousands of individuals, communities and pets displaced after recent, devastating tornadoes. MOSS Mission has partnered with local companies and organizations My Guys Moving, Parker’s Pals, and PRO Mid-Atlantic, as well as Arkansas-based Sheep Dog Impact Assistance, to facilitate donations and distribution of the most urgently needed supplies and volunteers and to further communicate the needs to the broader community.
— Paul DesRoches, MOSS CEO
With a planned departure date of January 2, 2022, MOSS Mission is accepting donations on an on-going basis and hosting a donation drive on Friday, December 31 to gather materials that will be the most helpful to those on the ground in Kentucky, with the goal of filling an entire My Guys Moving truck. Most needed items include trash bags, instant coffee, dog and cat food, shelf-stable foods (canned soup, protein bars), flashlights, batteries of all sizes, and much more. You can read the full list here: https://www.mossbuildinganddesign.com/moss-mission-caravan-to-kentucky. The donation drive will be held from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. at the MOSS Building & Design headquarters in Chantilly, VA (4125 Lafayette Center Drive, # 100, Chantilly, VA 20151) or donations can be picked up by pre-arrangement. Individuals may make cash donations via MOSS Mission’s PayPal as an alternative way of assistance. Donations can also be shipped to the above address, as long as they arrive prior to the departure date of January 2, 2022.
“We have a strong support system here in Northern Virginia with our community outreach efforts and initiatives,” said Paul DesRoches, MOSS CEO. “Our partners immediately jumped on board with aiding those in need in Kentucky. They, along with our incredibly supportive customers and friends, will make an important contribution to the relief and recovery effort.”
If you’d like to become involved with the donation drive, drop off supplies before the donation drive event on December 31st, arrange for pickup of donated supplies, or to learn about volunteering with the mission, please contact commander@mossmission.org.
Since 2001, MOSS Building & Design has established a reputation for excellence in remodeling additions, kitchens, bathrooms, basements and home services throughout Northern Virginia. Their customers see them as a trusted partner, and MOSS Building & Design is very proud that over 85% of their customers consider themselves ‘customers for life.’ MOSS Building & Design has won consumer awards from Angie’s List for seven consecutive years and also has an A+ rating from the Better Business Bureau as well as many industry building and design awards. Recent notable merit awards include 2021 NARI (National Association of the Remodeling Industry) Metro DC Capital CotY Award, 2020 Angie’s List Super Service Award, 2020 Chrysalis Regional Award for Kitchen Remodeling, 2021 Chrysalis Regional Award for Whole Home Renovation, and, for four years running, the NARI Metro DC CotY award for outstanding commitment to community service.
MOSS Mission is the 501(c)(3) non-profit organization that operates as the charitable outreach partner of MOSS Building & Design, Northern Virginia and Montgomery County, Maryland’s premier residential remodeling company. Founded in 2021, MOSS Mission was established to further strengthen the community relations work that MOSS Building & Design has developed with local organizations since its founding over 20 years ago. MOSS Mission regularly donates funds and services to area non-profit organizations, aligning with the original vision of our company’s founders to give back locally to those in need. MOSS Mission routinely seeks out non-profit organizations that benefit veterans, women and children, and first responders, among others. For more information, please email mossmission@mossbuildinganddesign.com or visit our website at www.mossmission.org.
