Local M&A Professional Receives Award at 2021 M&A Source Conference
I’m honored to receive the Champions award and humbled by the recognition from my peers.”CLEVELAND, OHIO, USA, December 20, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Scott Mashuda, founding partner of River’s Edge Alliance Group (REAG), received the Champions Award at the 2021 M&A Source Conference & Deal Market last month. Mashuda, who is an active member of the Cleveland Chapter of the Association for Corporate Growth and conference chair for the M&A Source Conference, was recognized for his professionalism and dedication to the merger and acquisition industry.
— Scott Mashuda, Founding Partner, REAG
M&A Source is a non-profit organization that provides training and education for small to mid-size business mergers and acquisitions intermediaries that serve the middle market. This year’s conference was the organization’s first in-person event since 2019.
Mashuda, who currently serves as conference chair for 2021, will continue serving on the board of directors as chair elect through 2022.
“I’d like to thank the members of the M&A Source for this award,” said Mashuda. “I’m honored to receive the Champions award and humbled by the recognition from my peers.”
REAG Vice President Jaclyn Ring also attended the conference and was elected sponsorship chair for 2022. At the conference, Ring also facilitated a panel of private equity firms, industry providers, and experienced intermediaries titled, “What Private Equity Groups Need from an Intermediary.”
Visit REAG.com to learn more about how REAG helps those looking to grow or enhance their businesses or transition business ownership.
About River’s Edge Alliance Group (REAG)
REAG is a lower-middle market investment banking firm specializing in mergers and acquisitions, business valuations, strategic ownership planning, and private capital markets advisory. For over two decades, REAG has helped leadership teams, private equity groups, and family offices optimize cash flow and overcome challenges to grow, maximize the value of their businesses, and successfully transfer ownership.
