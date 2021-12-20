Gov. Lujan Grisham issues statement on federal greenhouse gas rule announced today

SANTA FE – Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham on Monday issued a statement on the federal government’s announcement of a new emissions reductions rule for 2023 and later model year vehicles:

“I applaud the leadership of the Biden-Harris Administration and U.S. EPA Administrator Regan in crafting strong federal rules to reduce air pollution from cars and trucks. These new requirements will protect public health by reducing emissions that cause climate change and degrade air quality across the country and right here in New Mexico, where the transportation sector is the second leading emitter of greenhouse gases.

“At the same time, these federal rules will save New Mexicans money at the pump as cars become more fuel efficient. This is exactly why New Mexico must pass a clean fuel standard in the upcoming legislative session. Together, the EPA and my administration are taking bold action for our economy and our climate.”

New Mexico Environment Department Cabinet Secretary James Kenney also issued a statement on the new rule:

“This rule is instrumental in accelerating our transition to zero tailpipe emissions for all vehicles sold in the United States. With EPA’s action and New Mexico’s commitment to adopting both a clean fuel standard and clean car standards early next year, we’re making significant strides toward meeting our ambitious climate goals.”