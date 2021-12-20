Submit Release
News Search

There were 445 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 184,878 in the last 365 days.

Crews to Perform Concrete Repairs on Interstate 24 in Hamilton County

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. – On Monday, December 20, 2021 and Tuesday, December 21, 2021 from 9:00 p.m. ET to 6:00 a.m. ET each night, maintenance crews will close the right lane of I-24 East at mile marker 178 and the left lane of the US-27 South ramp to I-24 East to perform concrete repairs on I-24 East at the US-27 interchange.

From your desktop or mobile device, get the latest construction activity and live streaming SmartWay traffic cameras at www.TNSmartWay.com/Traffic. Travelers can also dial 511 from any land-line or cellular phone for travel information, or follow us on Twitter at www.twitter.com/TN511 for statewide travel or Chattanooga area alerts @Chattanooga511 or any of TDOT’s other Twitter pages.

As always, drivers are reminded to use all motorist information tools wisely and Know Before You Go! by checking travel conditions before leaving for your destination. Drivers should never tweet, text or talk on a cell phone while behind the wheel.

###

You just read:

Crews to Perform Concrete Repairs on Interstate 24 in Hamilton County

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.