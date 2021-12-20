Happy Holidays from the Iowa Utilities Board! Our office will be closed on Thursday and Friday, December 23-24, 2021, in recognition of the Christmas holiday. The IUB office will also be closed on Friday, December 31, 2021, in recognition of the New Year's holiday. However, both IUB 24/7 and the IUB's electronic filing system (EFS) will be available and EFS filings made outside of business hours will be processed by staff the following business day. For questions or assistance regarding filings in IUB 24/7 or EFS, please contact ITsupport@iub.iowa.gov. The IUB's normal office hours are 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. IUB offices are closed official State holidays.