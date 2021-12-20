Lynn Storen
# of School Visits conducted – 0
# of OUI Alcohol Arrests – 0
# of OUI Drug Arrests – 0
# of DV Arrests – 1
12-13-21
Trooper Travis Chapman conducted a traffic stop on Route 1 in Sullivan. As a result of the roadside investigation, the operator William Fongeallaz (37) of Gouldsboro was arrested. William was charged with Operating After Revocation, Operating an Unregistered Motor Vehicle, Possession of a Firearm by a Prohibited Person and Violation of Conditions of Release. Corporal Gavin Endre assisted.
Trooper Kim Sawyer received a criminal mischief complaint in Princeton. It was reported that windows of an unoccupied home were broken.