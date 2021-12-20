CHW Launches Home for the Holidays Campaign in support of CHW Nahalal Youth Village Graduate Dorms

CHW’s end of year campaign, Home for the Holidays, will furnish a pre-fab dorm for graduates, providing basic necessities for those with nowhere else to go.

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, December 20, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Canadian Hadassah-WIZO (CHW), a non-political, nonpartisan national network of dedicated volunteers and professionals who support education, healthcare, and social services in Israel and Canada, launched an end of year campaign, with proceeds supporting a graduate dorm at CHW Nahalal Youth Village.

CHW’s end of year campaign, Home for the Holidays, will help furnish a pre-fab dorm for graduates. At the end of a year marked by uncertainty, the generosity of CHW supporters will be a source of comfort by providing a safe home for the holidays.

CHW National President Elayna Latsky said, “Together, we can ensure that HOME FOR THE HOLIDAYS gifts are synonymous with the comforts of home.”

Graduate students called CHW Nahalal Youth Village their home for four years while they completed their high school diploma. Sadly, many don’t have another place to call home. Some have come from abroad, while others were removed from highly toxic home situations.

The graduate dorm funded by CHW is a transition residence before the next stage of life to begin National Service, IDF training, extended study, or employment. Often graduates stay a short time, while others need prolonged visits.

CHW’s campaign includes an extensive Giving Catalogue, featuring all the items that help make a house a home. Items range from bowls and plates to an oven and a washing machine, and from bedding and towels to couches and kitchenettes. You can even purchase the pre-fab dorm itself. There is a wide variety of price points, making the catalogue inclusive for all budgets.

“When you purchase a gift from our Giving Catalogue, you ensure that basic needs are provided to make the dorm really feel like home for these young people who have nowhere else to go,” said Lisa Colt-Kotler, CHW CEO.

Home for the Holidays runs until the end of December and is a great way to ensure you receive a tax receipt for charitable giving in 2021.

About Canadian Hadassah-WIZO (CHW)

CHW is a non-political, nonpartisan national network of dedicated volunteers and professionals who strongly believe that the advancement of education, healthcare, and social services transcends politics, religion, and national boundaries. Over the last century, CHW has been involved in all aspects of Israeli life, passionately supporting women, children, and families in Israel and here in Canada. Learn more about CHW at www.chw.ca.

