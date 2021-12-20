For Immediate Release:

December 20, 2021

Audit Advisory for Tuesday, December 21, 2021

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste and abuse of public money.

The Auditor’s office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Tuesday, December 21, 2021.

FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY C = COMPREHENSIVE ANNUAL FINANCIAL REPORT IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY Allen Christine L. Rodriguez, C.N.P. MED 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2019 Northwest Ohio Area Computer Services Cooperative SOC I NOACSC Service Organization Controls Report (SOC 1) 04/01/2020 TO 03/31/2021 Ashtabula Miller Holdings Manor, Inc. DBA Manor Home MED 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2019 Athens Village of Buchtel 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Auglaize Village of New Bremen IPA 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Brown Brown Metropolitan Housing Authority 04/01/2020 TO 03/31/2021 Butler Lane Public Library 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Miami University - National Collegiate Athletics Association IPA 07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021 Southwest Ohio Computer Association Council of Governments SOC I SWOCA Service Organization Controls Report (SOC 1) 04/01/2020 TO 03/31/2021 Carroll Village of Malvern 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Champaign City of Urbana 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020 Clermont Clermont Metropolitan Housing Authority 10/01/2018 TO 09/30/2019 Cuyahoga Beachwood City School District IPA 07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021 Delaware Evans Farm New Community Authority 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Franklin City of Bexley 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Fulton York Township 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Geauga Village of Middlefield FFR 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Greene Cedar Cliff Local School District 07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2021 Greene County Metropolitan Housing Authority IPA 04/01/2020 TO 03/31/2021 Licking Lakewood Local School District 07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021 Mahoning Youngstown State University - WYSU-FM IPA 07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021 Marion Marion County Soil and Water Conservation District 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Ottawa Village of Put-in-Bay 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020 Pike Pike County General Health District 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Portage Reed Memorial Library IPA 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Sandusky Fremont City School District 12/03/2020 TO 12/10/2021 Performance Audit Scioto Village of New Boston 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Seneca Bascom Joint Fire District 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020 Mental Health and Recovery Services Board of Seneca, Sandusky and Wyandot Counties 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020 Scipio Township 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Trumbull Trumbull County 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2019 REISSUED Tuscarawas Tuscarawas County Metropolitan Housing Authority IPA 04/01/2020 TO 03/31/2021 Washington Reno Area Water and Sewer District 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Wood Wood County Soil and Water Conservation District 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

A full copy of each report will be available online.

