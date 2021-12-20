Audit Advisory for Tuesday, December 21, 2021

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste and abuse of public money.
The Auditor’s office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Tuesday, December 21, 2021.
FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY
C = COMPREHENSIVE ANNUAL FINANCIAL REPORT
IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT
MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY
Allen
Christine L. Rodriguez, C.N.P.
MED
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2019
Northwest Ohio Area Computer Services Cooperative
SOC I
NOACSC Service Organization Controls Report (SOC 1)
04/01/2020 TO 03/31/2021
Ashtabula
Miller Holdings Manor, Inc. DBA Manor Home
MED
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2019
Athens
Village of Buchtel
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Auglaize
Village of New Bremen
IPA
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Brown
Brown Metropolitan Housing Authority
04/01/2020 TO 03/31/2021
Butler
Lane Public Library
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Miami University - National Collegiate Athletics Association
IPA
07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021
Southwest Ohio Computer Association Council of Governments
SOC I
SWOCA Service Organization Controls Report (SOC 1)
04/01/2020 TO 03/31/2021
Carroll
Village of Malvern
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Champaign
City of Urbana
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020
Clermont
Clermont Metropolitan Housing Authority
10/01/2018 TO 09/30/2019
Cuyahoga
Beachwood City School District
IPA
07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021
Delaware
Evans Farm New Community Authority
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Franklin
City of Bexley
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Fulton
York Township
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Geauga
Village of Middlefield
FFR
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Greene
Cedar Cliff Local School District
07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2021
Greene County Metropolitan Housing Authority
IPA
04/01/2020 TO 03/31/2021
Licking
Lakewood Local School District
07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021
Mahoning
Youngstown State University - WYSU-FM
IPA
07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021
Marion
Marion County Soil and Water Conservation District
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Ottawa
Village of Put-in-Bay
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020
Pike
Pike County General Health District
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Portage
Reed Memorial Library
IPA
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Sandusky
Fremont City School District
12/03/2020 TO 12/10/2021
Performance Audit
Scioto
Village of New Boston
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Seneca
Bascom Joint Fire District
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020
Mental Health and Recovery Services Board of Seneca, Sandusky and Wyandot Counties
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020
Scipio Township
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Trumbull
Trumbull County
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2019
REISSUED
Tuscarawas
Tuscarawas County Metropolitan Housing Authority
IPA
04/01/2020 TO 03/31/2021
Washington
Reno Area Water and Sewer District
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Wood
Wood County Soil and Water Conservation District
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
A full copy of each report will be available online.
###
The Auditor of State’s office, one of five independently elected statewide offices in Ohio is responsible for auditing more than 6,000 state and local government agencies. Under the direction of Auditor Keith Faber, the office also provides financial services to local governments, investigates and prevents fraud in public agencies, and promotes transparency in government.
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.