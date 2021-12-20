Submit Release
Audit Advisory for Tuesday, December 21, 2021

 

 

For Immediate Release:                                                      

December 20, 2021                                                               

Audit Advisory for Tuesday, December 21, 2021

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste and abuse of public money.

The Auditor’s office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Tuesday, December 21, 2021.

 

 

 

FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY C = COMPREHENSIVE ANNUAL FINANCIAL REPORT IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY

 

 

Allen

Christine L. Rodriguez, C.N.P.

 MED

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2019

 

 

 

Northwest Ohio Area Computer Services Cooperative

  SOC I

NOACSC Service Organization Controls Report (SOC 1)

 

04/01/2020 TO 03/31/2021

 

 

 

Ashtabula

Miller Holdings Manor, Inc. DBA Manor Home

 MED

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2019

 

 

 

Athens

Village of Buchtel

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Auglaize

Village of New Bremen

  IPA

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Brown

Brown Metropolitan Housing Authority

 

04/01/2020 TO 03/31/2021

 

 

 

Butler

Lane Public Library

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Miami University - National Collegiate Athletics Association

  IPA

07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

 

 

 

Southwest Ohio Computer Association Council of Governments

  SOC I

SWOCA Service Organization Controls Report (SOC 1)

 

04/01/2020 TO 03/31/2021

 

 

 

Carroll

Village of Malvern

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Champaign

City of Urbana

 

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Clermont

Clermont Metropolitan Housing Authority

 

10/01/2018 TO 09/30/2019

 

 

 

Cuyahoga

Beachwood City School District

  IPA

07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

 

 

 

Delaware

Evans Farm New Community Authority

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Franklin

City of Bexley

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Fulton

York Township

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Geauga

Village of Middlefield

 FFR

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Greene

Cedar Cliff Local School District

 

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2021

 

 

 

Greene County Metropolitan Housing Authority

  IPA

04/01/2020 TO 03/31/2021

 

 

 

Licking

Lakewood Local School District

 

07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

 

 

 

Mahoning

Youngstown State University - WYSU-FM

  IPA

07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

 

 

 

Marion

Marion County Soil and Water Conservation District

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Ottawa

Village of Put-in-Bay

 

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Pike

Pike County General Health District

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Portage

Reed Memorial Library

  IPA

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Sandusky

Fremont City School District

 

12/03/2020 TO 12/10/2021

 

Performance Audit

 

 

 

Scioto

Village of New Boston

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Seneca

Bascom Joint Fire District

 

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Mental Health and Recovery Services Board of Seneca, Sandusky and Wyandot Counties

 

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Scipio Township

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Trumbull

Trumbull County

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2019

 

REISSUED

 

 

 

Tuscarawas

Tuscarawas County Metropolitan Housing Authority

  IPA

04/01/2020 TO 03/31/2021

 

 

 

Washington

Reno Area Water and Sewer District

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Wood

Wood County Soil and Water Conservation District

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

 

 

A full copy of each report will be available online.

###

The Auditor of State’s office, one of five independently elected statewide offices in Ohio is responsible for auditing more than 6,000 state and local government agencies. Under the direction of Auditor Keith Faber, the office also provides financial services to local governments, investigates and prevents fraud in public agencies, and promotes transparency in government.

Contact:

Allie Dumski

Press Secretary

Press@ohioauditor.gov

 

 

Audit Advisory for Tuesday, December 21, 2021

