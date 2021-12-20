Sakshi Ramani promoted at Leisure Management Plus

Sakshi Ramani - Resident Manager Melrose Hotel at the Beach and General Operations Leader, Leisure Management Plus Europe S.L. The Melrose Hotel at the Beach, Clacton on Sea A little sand between the toes always takes away the woes Tel: ‭01255 421392‬ reservations.melroseclacton@gmail.com 53 Marine Parade E, Clacton-on-Sea CO15 6AD

Sakshi Ramani has been promoted at Leisure Management Plus and takes up an additional appointment to manage The Melrose Hotel at the Beach

LMP offers a range of consulting, management & quality assurance services to help owners improve hospitality businesses. We are doing it with our own hotel as a demonstration of what we can do”.” — Stuart Humphreys

CLACTON ON SEA, ESSEX, ENGLAND, December 20, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- December 20th 2021 - For immediate release

Sakshi Ramani MBA - Promotion and additional appointment

Sakshi Ramani has been appointed Resident Manager at The Melrose Hotel at the Beach Clacton-on-Sea & promoted to General Operations Manager - Leisure Management Plus Europe S.L.

Sakshi, an MBA graduate from Vatel University Singapore with travel industry experience gained in Dubai and Singapore has been promoted and appointed Resident Manager of The Melrose Hotel, Clacton on Sea England. In addition, once arriving in the UK, as well as her existing role as Social Media Marketing Manager and Business Development Consultant with Leisure Management Plus Europe S.L., Sakshi will now take on more responsibilities with LMP as the company roles out new Service•Products and its customer facing exceptional•excursions brand next year.

Stuart Humphreys, Chairman of Kempster Property Company Limited, owner of the hotel, said, “Vatel, winner of "Best Hospitality Management School" award in the 17th Worldwide Hospitality Awards, is among the world’s top schools for those who aspire to leadership positions in the international tourism, hospitality and leisure travel industries. I believe that Sakshi has a lot of talent and she has already demonstrated serious commitment, drive and ability. I have no doubt that she has what it takes to be very successful. We are delighted to have found her and recognised her as a stand out candidate among many others I interviewed when we were recruiting in the early part of last year.

Sakshi will move from Northern India to take up her new role once her immigration visa being sponsored by the company is granted. The sponsorship has already been approved.

Sakshi will lead a small team at the hotel and will be responsible for all aspects of hotel operations including marketing, sales and reservations as well as being involved in refurbishment planning and supervision of works involving liaising with the architect, planning authorities and overseeing the contractors who will do the refurbishment work.

Sakshi will run the existing food and beverage operation which involves breakfast and a bar and also help plan, design, and in due course launch, open and manage the new Kempster’s at the Beach restaurant & cocktail bar once that is started in a later phase. “The food and beverage operation is planned to include the ability to offer small meetings, wakes, weddings and functions and will feature some unique offerings which guests usually only see in brochures but the hotel intends to provide to guests on the beach right in front of the hotel, provided we can secure any necessary permissions to do so,” Mr. Humphreys said.

Sakshi has already been doing free-lance work with Leisure Management Plus during 2021 spearheading social media marketing and other initiatives. She will now be taking a leading role in the start up and operation of our exceptional•excursions business where her prior experience in tour operations will be invaluable. The company plans to launch a new venture under the brand name, exceptional•excursions in late spring 2022 offering unusual and unique “experiences” including trips and tours on Classic Boats on the River Thames in England, as well as tours of country villages in England using Classic Cars.

Leisure Management Plus offers an integrated range of consulting, management and quality assurance services to help owners improve their hotels and resorts. “The mission of our company is to ensure that customers, the travelling and vacationing public, enjoy exceptional•experiences and superior quality when using any kind of hospitality establishment by helping business owners make their operations stand out from the crowd and thereby improve the profitability and the value of their business. We are doing it with our own hotel as a demonstration of what we can do”.

For more information please go to: https://www.melrosehotelclacton.co.uk and / or

www.leisuremanagementplus.com or contact Sakshi Ramani on +44 1273 934813, at the hotel on 01255-42139 or Stuart Humphreys on the same numbers.

Welcome to the Melrose Hotel at the Beach and Clacton on Sea