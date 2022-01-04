Business Reporter: Taking back control of the commerce ecosystem with P2C
Why streamlining product information value chains is key to unifying customer experiencesLONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, January 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a video published on Business Reporter, R “Ray” Wang, Founder, Chairman and Principal Analyst at Constellation Research, explains why companies need a product-to-consumer strategy to gain control over the path their product data takes as it flows between suppliers, retailers, service providers, and consumers. Streamlining this path, also known as the product information value chain, is the only way to deliver a unified customer experience.
Current tech stacks lack system integration, resulting in a patchwork of tools and applications that prevent companies from keeping up with the fast-paced omnichannel ecosystem. This overwhelming complexity is what Wang refers to as commerce anarchy.
Rather than upgrading existing systems or adding more best-of-breed solutions to their tech stacks, he calls for a complete overhaul. In order to deliver a unified customer experience, companies need to adopt a P2C strategy, which enables them to simplify the path their products take to reach buyers. By consolidating companies’ management view of more than 2,500 marketing and selling channels into a single system, P2C ensures data within all product information value chains is holistic, consistent, and up-to-date. Personalisation, a key component of customer satisfaction, can also be delivered much more efficiently if it feeds off an integrated system with a single point of truth at its centre, allowing brands to tailor experiences to specific channels.
Productsup, the leading P2C platform, seamlessly integrates and aggregates product data across thousands of channels, eliminating manual labor, removing data silos, and speeding up go-to-market.
To learn more about the benefits of a product-to-consumer strategy, watch the video.
•• About Business Reporter ••
Business Reporter is an award-winning company producing supplements published in The Guardian and City AM, as well as content published on Business Reporter online hubs on Bloomberg.com, Independent.com, Business Insider Germany and Le Figaro, delivering news and analysis on issues affecting the international business community. It also hosts conferences, debates, breakfast meetings and exclusive summits.
www.business-reporter.co.uk
•• About Constellation Research Inc ••
Constellation Research Inc. is researching the technologies and business models that not only disrupt established players, but also create transformational innovation.
www.constellationr.com
•• About Productsup ••
Productsup frees brands, retailers, service providers, and marketplaces from commerce anarchy. The Productsup product-to-consumer (P2C) platform processes over two trillion products a month, empowering long-term business success as the only global, strategic, scalable platform managing all product-to-consumer information value chains across any platform, any channel, any technology. Founded in 2010 and headquartered in Berlin, Productsup has grown to over 250 employees spread out across offices worldwide and works with over 900 brands, including IKEA, Sephora, Beiersdorf, Redbubble, and ALDI.
Learn more at www.productsup.com.
Business Reporter
Press
+44 20 8349 4363
email us here