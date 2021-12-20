Business Reporter: Empowering a work-from-anywhere future
Intelligent audio and video conferencing solutions that can help optimise hybrid meetingsLONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, December 20, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In an Industry View piece published on Business Reporter, Nigel Dunn, Managing Director, EMEA North at Jabra explains how the latest audio and video-conferencing solutions can enhance employee productivity and engagement, as well as how data from intelligent devices can deliver insights to help improve the work environment.
While working virtually during the pandemic, employees had a taste of flexibility and autonomy that they want to stick to in a new hybrid work environment. However, Jabra’s research has found that only 25 per cent of employees surveyed feel their organisation is prepared for the shift to hybrid working. While developers of video-conferencing tools and headphones have already launched products that meet the needs of this changing work environment, businesses face the challenge of implementing new strategies and planning for the future.
AI and analytics are enabling businesses to make informed decisions and manage teams more effectively. Intelligent software provides data from headsets that can help identify noisy surroundings or poor-quality audio. To add to this, video conferencing technology is now available that has the intelligence to monitor meeting room usage and capacity, to help optimise meeting rooms accordingly.
To learn more about intelligent audio and videoconferencing solutions, read the article.
•• About Business Reporter ••
Business Reporter is an award-winning company producing supplements published in The Guardian and City AM, as well as content published on Business Reporter online hubs on Bloomberg.com, Independent.com, Business Insider Germany and Le Figaro, delivering news and analysis on issues affecting the international business community. It also hosts conferences, debates, breakfast meetings and exclusive summits.
www.business-reporter.co.uk
•• About Jabra ••
Copenhagen-based Jabra engineers audio, video, and collaboration solutions for employees working in both on-site and remote environments building on 150 years of pioneering work within the GN Group. Jabra products are the result of thousands of hours of research and meticulous engineering, from the only company in the world with consumer, professional and medical grade sound, all under one roof.
www.jabra.co.uk
