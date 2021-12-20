Pawthereum Donates to Dogs for Better Lives as it Continues its “12 Days of Crypto Giving” Campaign
EINPresswire.com/ -- Pawthereum has made a $5,000 donation to Dogs for Better Lives, marking its seventh donation in a row as part of its “12 Days of Crypto Giving” campaign. The animal welfare focused crypto project has donated over $100,000 since December 14, 2021, as part of its December campaign, and over $380,000 since the project launched in October of 2021.
Dogs for Better Lives, located in Central Point, Oregon, has certified professional staff that train and place Assistance Dogs with individuals, including those who experience deafness, children on the autism spectrum, and professionals such as teachers, physicians, and licensed therapists whose students and clients can benefit from the dogs’ presence. While some of their dogs are rescued from the shelter and are trained to become Assistance Dogs, they also breed and raise puppies who will ultimately be trained as Assistance Dogs. These puppies-in-training start their lives with volunteers who help them learn the basics. Volunteer breeder caretakers and raisers play a role in helping to advance the growth, training, and overall experiences these future Assistance Dogs have.
“This donation from Pawthereum will help our Puppy Raising program by offsetting our veterinary expenses for breeding and raising puppies - puppies, who will eventually be trained to become Assistance Dogs for people that are hearing impaired, children with Autism, and dogs working in facilities such as schools and medical offices” said Trish Welch, Vice President of Operations at Dogs for Better Lives.
Pawthereum’s current donation campaign started on December 14, 2021, and will continue through December 25, 2021.
“Pawthereum believes cryptocurrency and blockchain technology can revolutionize the charitable giving space for the greater good,” said Pawthereum project leader Nawzad Amiri. “Much of the potential in this new space has yet to be tapped into, in our opinion, and we want to be at the forefront of making this positive change happen.”
Pawthereum has been busy forming friendships with animal welfare organizations around the world since the project launched in October of 2021. Their 12 Days of Crypto Giving campaign for the December ‘pawlidays’ will help dozens of species of pets and wild animals in over 20 countries across 5 continents. For more information about Pawthereum and their mission to bring crypto technology to the animal welfare space to save more animals, visit www.pawthereum.com.
Nawzad Amiri
Dogs for Better Lives, located in Central Point, Oregon, has certified professional staff that train and place Assistance Dogs with individuals, including those who experience deafness, children on the autism spectrum, and professionals such as teachers, physicians, and licensed therapists whose students and clients can benefit from the dogs’ presence. While some of their dogs are rescued from the shelter and are trained to become Assistance Dogs, they also breed and raise puppies who will ultimately be trained as Assistance Dogs. These puppies-in-training start their lives with volunteers who help them learn the basics. Volunteer breeder caretakers and raisers play a role in helping to advance the growth, training, and overall experiences these future Assistance Dogs have.
“This donation from Pawthereum will help our Puppy Raising program by offsetting our veterinary expenses for breeding and raising puppies - puppies, who will eventually be trained to become Assistance Dogs for people that are hearing impaired, children with Autism, and dogs working in facilities such as schools and medical offices” said Trish Welch, Vice President of Operations at Dogs for Better Lives.
Pawthereum’s current donation campaign started on December 14, 2021, and will continue through December 25, 2021.
“Pawthereum believes cryptocurrency and blockchain technology can revolutionize the charitable giving space for the greater good,” said Pawthereum project leader Nawzad Amiri. “Much of the potential in this new space has yet to be tapped into, in our opinion, and we want to be at the forefront of making this positive change happen.”
Pawthereum has been busy forming friendships with animal welfare organizations around the world since the project launched in October of 2021. Their 12 Days of Crypto Giving campaign for the December ‘pawlidays’ will help dozens of species of pets and wild animals in over 20 countries across 5 continents. For more information about Pawthereum and their mission to bring crypto technology to the animal welfare space to save more animals, visit www.pawthereum.com.
Nawzad Amiri
Pawthereum
contact@pawthereum.com