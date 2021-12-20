The World Newest King Civility Icon Sir Clyde Rivers Enstooled
the leading voice for World Civility is enstooled into the Kingdom of Ekumfi Kuotukwa as the Development King at large
The stability of the government of Ghana the close relation of the kingdoms, makes Ghana a new gateway for business and development opportunities for the entire world”LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA, December 20, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A Royal night for Sir Clyde Rivers, the leading voice for World Civility as he is enstooled into the Kingdom of Ekumfi Kuotukwa as the Development King at large and given his new royal name King Okogyeman Kobina Amissah I . The Royal name associated with the the title from the throne. The kingdom is in Ghana, Central coast, West Africa.
Sir Clyde Rivers has made his mark on the world as the leading voice for World Civility creating this platform with the Civility for all mantra around the world. When 7.8 billion have the ability to bring there gifts contributions to humanity the world will be a better place. This is the work that opened the eyes of the kingdom for his enthronement and service as the development king at Large.
History was made when His Excellency, Ambassador Dr. Prof. Sir Clyde Rivers, was Enthroned as The Development King At Large by His Royal Majesty, Nana Okogyedom Eduah V; Paramount Chief of Ekumfi Koutukwa Traditional Area in the Central Region of Ghana. His Royal Highness Nana Okogyeman Obremponnsu Kobina Amissah I is the new royal name of Ambassador Dr. Prof. Sir Clyde Rivers; The Global Civility Ambassador and the Founder and President of I Change Nations; a golden rule civility organization that promotes global statesmanship. I Change Nations™ is a professional institution that equips, mentors and trains highly esteemed individuals who have the desire to change nations throughout the world. The organization brings global awareness by strategically helping nations to educate, train and support the Nation Building Process designed to improve the dignity and betterment of human life.
King Okogyedom kofi Eduah V, was very excited to enstool the new King of development at large into the Ekumfi Kuotukwa throne. He said it was a privilege to have a man of this caliber leading the development in his kingdom. King Okogyeman Kobina Amissah I, was very passionate about the development that will take place and the Opportunities for global development with his relationships around the world as he builds for the future of his new kingdom in has passionate speech. The coronation was before a packed house and several world leaders from international countries as well as traditional rulers from the country of Ghana. The coronation took place in the Capitol city of Accra on Dec 3, 2021. This was truly a historical night for Civility, Ghana and the world at large.
Dr. Rivers States, “The stability of the government of Ghana the close relation of the kingdoms, makes Ghana a new gateway for business and development opportunities for the entire world.” I believe that this Kingdom can become the center for industry and commerce for Africa, based upon the vast amount of natural resourses, tremendous labor force and a stable government that welcomes companies from around the world. We are creating an opportunity to capitolize on the growing market of over a billion consumers in Africa, as well as the opportunity to export to the rest of the world.
This is truly a rags to riches story, the kind of success stories that you only see in movies, from a special education student to Royalty. Dr. Clyde Rivers was an Ambassador for a country, Knighted and now crowned a King and is considered one of the most influential men in the world.
I Change Nations is a Culture of Honor System; the organization is committed to bringing back the lost art of honor by building a Culture of Honor that recognizes individuals throughout the world who have exemplified extraordinary humanitarian efforts to effectively change nations. We honor people and organizations that believe every life is valuable and is created to bring a contribution to the world. ICN is the largest “building cultures of honor” network in the world. Founded by Dr. Clyde Rivers.
Dr. Clyde Rivers is the Spokesperson for the World Civility Day, Community Civility Counts Initiative, Dr. Rivers has been honored internationally and has received numerous awards.
Recently Dr. Clyde Rivers, received his 2nd Presidential Award for 2019 at the United Nations Association of El Salvador in New York City, Dr. Rivers received the Presidential Award for his volunteer service to the citizens of the United States of America. In 2017 Dr. Rivers won the United States Presidential Life Achievement Award for over 4,000 hours of serving the nation and humanity Dr. Rivers is the recipient of the Danny K. Davis Peace Prize 2017, U.S. Congressman of Illinois. This annual Congressional Award given for excelling in his field and making a difference in people’s lives. In 2017 International Spokesman for World Civility Ambassador Dr. Clyde Rivers was appointed as International Board Chairman of OPAD. Dr. Rivers was given the Title of Don/Sir Dr. Clyde Rivers as he was Knighted into the original Kingdom of Guatemala, and the great city of La Antigua the first city established by the Spanish Monarchy. Knighted by Lord EDUARDO L. PRADO S. the Commodore De Santiago De Los Caballeros De La Antigua Guatemala. Dr. Rivers is the recipient of an Honorable Mention for the American Civic Collaboration Award 2017 – Celebrating Partnerships that Strengthen America Dr. Clyde Rivers was the Honorary Ambassador at Large for the Republic of Burundi, as appointed by H.E. President Pierre Nkurunziza and Special Advisor to President Pierre Nkurunziza, President of Republic of Burundi Africa.
Leaders that have received awards from I Change Nations Include:
President Yoweri Museveni, of Uganda:
Honored for his great leadership in establishing and maintaining peace in his country.
First Lady, Janet Museveni, of Uganda:
Honored for the AIDS awareness policy ABC (Abstinence, Birth Control, and Contraception) an ever-present battle for the health of their people.
Vice President of Kenya, Kalonzo Musyoka:
Honored for his efforts in the peace-making process for Kenya, Sudan and Burundi.
President Pierre Nkurunziza, of Republic of Burundi:
Honored for his efforts to bring peace to a 12-year civil war between the two major tribes in his country.
As well as First Lady Denise Nkurunziza, Republic of Burundi Honored for her efforts to bring a better life to the people of her country.
Former President Olusegun Obasanjo, of Nigeria:
Honored for the Anticorruption policies he implemented in Nigeria.
First Lady Maria de Luz Guebuza, of Republic of Mozambique:
Honored for her humanitarian efforts for the youth and women of her country as well as bringing AIDS awareness programs.
Former President Wolde Giorgis, of Ethiopia:
Honored for his efforts to build a better environment in his country.
Dr. Vanda Pignato – Former 1st Lady of El Salvador:
Honored for her tireless efforts in protecting for women’s rights in the Republic of El Salvador.
Dr. Kenneth David Kaunda – Former President of Zambia:
Honored for his life’s work to establish peace in Zambia and on the continent of Africa.
For more information about I Change Nations, as well as the work that His Excellency, Ambassador Dr. Prof. Sir Clyde Rivers is doing go to: www.ichangenations.org
