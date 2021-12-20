Nextbrain comes up with predictions for the future IoT technology and market trends
IoT devices and software are the future for the IT industry, and we have come up with some accurate predictions about such devices and technology.
We are very sure that IoT is all set to change both the internet marketplace and app development industry.”BENGALURU, KARNATAKA, INDIA, December 20, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Internet of things(IoT) technology is the highly promising field of emerging technology that has already seen successful applications in the industrial sector. Basically, it allows hardware of various sorts to be connected to the internet thereby allowing a greater degree of control over them by users. Slowly but surely this technology is moving towards the general public with custom IoT solutions already out to remotely control certain things like remote heating systems for houses and vehicles.
With Statistica predicting that the market for global smart homes alone will be 53.45 million US dollars in 2022, the IoT market is certainly worth looking into. IoT apps, which help users control the IoT tech are expected to evolve rapidly. IoT application development involves using the latest technology to connect hardware controls securely to the cloud and integrating it with an attractive and functional user interface that is also fast. Nextbrain, which is a Indian company specializing in the field has predicted some changes in the market.
● Everything will be more data-driven
Data will be at the centre of IoT technology and it will be handled better than it ever was due to the advancements in technologies like 5G internet and blockchain security. The data will be used to personalize the experiences of end-users. Hardware is also expected to evolve to include some data processing technology.
● Healthcare Industry will embrace IoT
Healthcare will be one of the first industries to completely embrace IoT technology. Smart devices will monitor patient data and automate notifications. These notifications will help patients and doctors alike to defeat any diseases. Detailed patient profiling will be a more common occurrence in the future.
● Artificial intelligence will join hands with IoT
Artificial Intelligence development and machine learning is set to join hands with IoT technology to ensure things like security, predictive abilities and versatility. Machine learning will be one of the main sources of security for the hardware layer, which is the most targeted layer in IoT technology when it comes to malicious attacks.
There are a few other predictions as well like the speed of IoT technology is going to increase with further updates in software and things like predictive maintenance of devices will become more common. Predictive maintenance will be guided by both humans and AI mechanisms.
One should always try to contact a good IoT app development company with expertise in such technologies if they want a custom IoT solution developed. The development process involves the use of many technologies. The most important of such technologies are MicroPython, used to control the actual microcontrollers that are attached to hardware and Python, which forms most of the software framework. Other technologies like HTML, CSS, Javascript and node.js are used in UI development which plays a vital role in the desirability of such products.
About Nextbrain
Nextbrain is one of the top IoT companies in Bangalore, India which also has offices in Canada and the United States. It serves clients around the world with the latest technology and custom solutions. Due to the number of years spent serving the industry, it has deep insights into the IoT realm and hence it has observed the many predictions listed above. The company also has knowledge in the field of app development and has now been integrating it with IoT technology. This recent shift in focus into IoT has happened after seeing the emerging market for the applications of IoT.
