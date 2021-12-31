"Nila Ayurvedic handmade soap" to magnify its international business
To increase its brand reach, Nila Ayurvedic handmade soap has expanded its production capacity substantially to explore new international markets .
We provide fine quality Ayurvedic products Indulge In the goodness of pure coconut oil”CHENNAI, TAMIL NADU, INDIA, December 31, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Emkay Exports is one of India's leading manufacturers and suppliers of handmade soaps, based in Kochi, Kerala, established in 2014. Nila Ayurvedic soap brand is currently selling into Indian and Arab markets. To increase its brand reach, Emkay Export has expanded its production capacity substantially to explore new international markets and fulfil the demand from those markets.
— Mr Mahesh Karthikeyan
Mr Mahesh Karthikeyan, the founder of Emkay Exports, said, "Nila Ayurvedic Soaps, which is handmade soap, is far superior to commercially manufactured soap. Handmade soap was and still is a traditional soap-making method, called the cold process method. Handcrafted soap has all the naturally available ingredients in it,
The human body is getting exposed to various air and water pollution, added with work-related stress and climatic changes worldwide, causing multiple human body disorders and leading to skin ailments. According to Ayurveda, coconut oil has cooling properties providing smoothness to skin disorders.
The Nila Ayurvedic soap with the goodness of coconut oil has proven antibacterial, antiviral, antifungal, and anti-inflammatory benefits. Mr Mahesh further said, "Our product is 100% vegetarian soap and handcrafted for helping your skin to rejuvenate and bring back the radiant glow on your body and face".
As known, the origin of Ayurveda dates back to the Vedic era in Indian history. Ayurveda, meaning knowledge of longevity and life, is an ancient medical science for curing various human bodily ailments. Ayurvedic skincare based on ancient Indian medicine having herbal formulations helps the skin be healthy.
Mr Mahesh elaborated, "Various Ayurvedic skincare formulations are available in the international market today, but it's important to know the quality and naturalness in ingredients of the products for the best results. Emkay Exports conduct various quality inspection on a round-the-clock basis at their state-of-the-art R&D labs by skilled and qualified employees. We are offering Nila Ayurvedic soap, which is best in class product, passing through strict inspection to ensure purity, harmful reactants, balanced chemical composition and fragrance test."Mr Mahesh Karthikeyan further revealed.
Nila Ayurvedic soap is available in Turmeric & Honey, Saffron, Jasmine, Arabian Oudh, Sandal Honey and Cool Water variants to provide a refreshing bathing experience. Their recent offering is Nila ayurvedic oil.
Emkay Exports, with its vast experience in Ayurvedic formulation of Soaps and oil, having a large consumer base in India and Arab countries, is ready to serve the demands of consumers from all over the world.
