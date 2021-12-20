"YETI COMES TO TOWN", THE BRAND YETI THAT SYMBOLIZES AUTHENTIC LEATHER PRODUCTS, LAUNCHED IN THE INDIAN MARKET
Yeti leather products, delighting American consumers for the last three and half decades, launched their brand "Yeti" for Indian Consumers.
It is difficult to sell truth at half the price. Half-truth gets sold at double the price. Lies get sold at any price. Having Known this too, a die-hard entrepreneur still sells the truth”CHENNAI, INDIA, December 20, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mr Deepak Vakil, the founder of Yeti Leather and author of well-known books like 'GET UP…. DON'T GIVE UP', 'WORLD IS YOUR'S…PROVIDED' and ‘THE BOTTOM LINE’, said: "I am excited to launch our products in the Indian market."
— Mr Deepak Vakil
The Yeti Leather is one of the premium genuine leather brands catering to the United States of America, from its inception in 1986. Yeti Leather proudly projected itself as a manufacturer & exporter of fine quality leather accessories. Mr Vakil added, "We uses top grain buffalo calf leathers of finest quality for all the accessories." The few competitive advantages that Yeti has are top-grain buffalo calf aniline leathers, Brass hardware, water-resistant lining in handbags and customizable packing. Mr Deepak Vakil emphasized, "Our product's design are derived from experience & research, over a period of 35 years".
The Yeti Leather Product's every article is crafted by skilled artisans, exercising extreme care & patience, under the able supervision of the founder. Yeti leather has been committed to quality, consistency and total compliance with buyers' needs. Mr Deepak Vakil stressed, "We have always believed that customer's total satisfaction is our most precious asset. What matters most to us is adding value to our products, and we attach immense value to the quality of relationship with each buyer irrespective of quantum of business".
The flagship brands of Yeti Leather Brand Portfolio are:
Cobbler's Den: After years of R&D, Yeti is proud to present an exclusive collection of women's wallets, belts and footwear, called "Cobbler's Den". This Limited Edition is genuinely world-class; it redefines comfort and elegance. By buying these handcrafted articles, you can support a noble cause of empowering women artisans. Cobbler’s Den includes a unique footwear collection for women. Multicolour beaded uppers are artificially handcrafted by Africans at Masai in Kenya (East Africa). Beaded uppers are stitched with insoles and soles to provide strength and durability. Thus this marvellous product results from the joint venture between African and Indian artisans".
Glenn Beatty: Yeti Leather Product is honoured to have its products endorsed by Mr Glenn Beatty, by well-known American Director, Writer, Actor, and Digital Media Producer.
Mr Deepak Vakil further revealed that "Uncompromising Quality- It's what you will get when you purchase any leather products from Umbrella of these brand portfolio (Limited Edition collection). The functional styles and Durability of these two limited edition collections will withstand the test of time.
Yeti Leather offers an exclusive line of leather accessories to Indian consumers with guaranteed quality products, which are time tested and market-tested.
