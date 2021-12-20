"YETI COMES TO TOWN", THE BRAND YETI THAT SYMBOLIZES AUTHENTIC LEATHER PRODUCTS, LAUNCHED IN THE INDIAN MARKET

About

Deepak Vakil is a first-generation entrepreneur having experience of 40 years in industry and manufacturing. Having done his masters in Industrial and Personnel Management from London way back in 1974, he came back to India and worked as a Production Manager in an engineering company. Thereafter in 1977, he started his own manufacturing unit. In 1984, he founded the leather goods manufacturing division in collaboration with an American company. Today Yeti Leather Products (YLP) manufactures top-quality leather accessories and shoes and sells them around the world. YETI GROUP OF COMPANIES: -Yeti Leather Products (Factory: Est.1984) -Yeti Land (Flagship Retail stores. Est.2005) -Yeti Real Leather Collection Inc. (New York, Est.2008)

http://www.yeticobblersden.com