Plural Beverages set to make a mark in Premium Instant Premixes Business

CHENNAI, TAMIL NADU, INDIA, May 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A new entrant to the non-alcoholic beverages segment in India has brought much-needed energy into the scene. The talk of the town is ‘Plural Beverages’, which recently launched an exclusive and premium range of instant premises.

Mrs Vaishali Sukthankar, one of the co-founders of M/s Vaidee, which owns Plural Beverages, explains the idea behind Plural, “As someone who loves to entertain, I had often longed for convenience and variety in what I served my guests. This was really the genesis of Plural Beverages. What started out on my own wish-list translated into an entire product range for the discerning palate”. The entire range is 100% natural and preservative-free.

In March 2022, Plural Beverages unveiled its first product, “Thandai”, on its e-commerce website www.pluralbeverages.com. The product range has since expanded to include tea, coffee, coolers and nourishers. Mrs Deepika Palewar, the other co-founder of M/s Vaidee, elaborates, “We are planning to make our products available to consumers across different channels. We are aiming for a hassle-free shopping experience”.

Vaishali emphasizes, “Our range of beverages is specially crafted for consumers who choose to have healthy sugar-free drinks. All you need to add is water. Of course, some of our consumers prefer to use milk as a base for “Thandai”, and I believe this is entirely a matter of personal taste as well”.

Single-serve sachets also make it easy to cater to guests according to their preferences. Some of our customers have even told us, “Thank you for breaking the monotony of offering just tea or coffee to visitors. I don’t feel guilty anymore as there is zero wastage.” Still, others share: “Quality, variety and convenience- what more can I want”.

Plural Beverages have a shelf life of one year, making them easy to store. An avid traveller herself, Vaishali says, “Now, you can just carry a taste of home wherever you go”.

“At Plural, we work on the four pillars of health, innovation, quality, and convenience,” according to Deepika. The products are gluten-free and sugar-free- the only exception being “Thandai”. All variants of Plural Beverages are launched only after a stringent quality check.

The current offering of Plural includes:

• Thandai
Nimbu Paani
• Coconut Water
Masala Tea
• Almond Saffron Masala Milk
• Hazelnut Coffee
• Mocha Chino Coffee

The entire range of Plural Beverages is available for ordering online via
www.pluralbeverages.com.

The Company can be contacted on:
Telephone or Whatsapp: 91-8329255814
Email: contact@pluralbeverages.com
Address: G111, Ansa Industrial Estate, Saki Vihar Road, Andheri East, Mumbai- 400072

