Discover How to “Think Like a Hardware Hacker” to Understand IoT Security Risks on The Virtual CISO Podcast

If you’re not scared of the IoT yet, it’s only a matter of time. Many of these devices, never mind the infrastructure that supports them, are easy to hack and difficult to comprehensively secure. ”HAMILTON, NJ, USA, December 20, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The human race is on track to deploy 75 billion Internet of Things (IoT) devices by 2025. Yet few of us are even remotely aware of the cybersecurity risks these devices and their connected ecosystems represent. What is the true attack surface of a typical IoT environment? What should you look for and ask vendors about when purchasing “secure” IoT technology? How can we do a better job designing and deploying IoT devices with security in mind?
If you’re not scared of the IoT yet, it’s only a matter of time. Because many of these devices, never mind the infrastructure that supports them, are both trivially easy to hack and very difficult to comprehensively secure.
To blow the lid on ignorance and complacency regarding IoT security for listeners at all technical levels—and have fun doing it—who better than one of the industry’s best known and most skilled hardware hackers: Joe Grand, aka Kingpin, our special guest on the latest episode of The Virtual CISO Podcast. The show’s host is John Verry, Pivot Point Security CISO and Managing Partner.
Topics discussed include:
• Why so many internet connected devices are so blatantly insecure
• Why hacking IoT hardware could be the easiest way to breach most networks
• What to look for (and what to view with skepticism) when evaluating IoT device security
• The best ways to apply industry guidance (NIST, OWASP, etc.) to securing IoT
• How to “think like a hacker” to understand and manage IoT risk
If you want to appreciate the actual security risks that IoT ecosystems represent for organizations and individuals, this upbeat podcast episode with Joe Grand does an amazing job.
To listen to this episode anytime, along with any of the previous episodes in The Virtual CISO Podcast series, visit this page.
About Pivot Point Security
Since 2001, Pivot Point Security has been helping organizations understand and effectively manage their information security risk. We work as a logical extension of your team to simplify the complexities of security and compliance. We’re where to turn—when InfoSec gets challenging.
