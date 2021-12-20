MACAU, December 19 - Possible warning signals to be issued due to the impact on "Rai"

Update Time: 2021-12-20 01:50

Signals Forecast Period Probability Typhoon Signal No.1 In effect Typhoon Signal No.3 afternoon to evening on the 20th Medium to relatively high Typhoon Signal No.8 early morning to morning on the 21st Relatively low "blue" Storm Surge Warning In effect "yellow" Storm Surge Warning evening on the 20th Relatively low

Strong typhoon “Rai”has weakened to typhoon. It is now around 780Km south- southwest to Macau, and will come closest at a distance of within 200km south to Macao. The associated rain band will affect Macau on 20 and 21 Dec, frequent rain are expected and the maximum wind may reach wind force level 6, with gusts. Although “Rai”is expected to weaken further , as its forecast route is quite close to Macau, the public are advised to pay close attention to the latest weather information.

Meanwhile, under the joint effect of storm surge and high astronomical tide, flooding is expected in low-lying areas at night time on 20 Dec. “Blue” Storm Surge Warning is in effect. The flooding level will be below 0.5m. The public are advised to pay close attention to the latest weather information and take precautions against strong winds and flooding.

Remarks: The probabilities of issuing severe weather warning signals for the next one or two days are provided in the table. Public can learn the possibility of being affected by the tropical cyclone over the specific period of time in Macao so that necessary precautions can be well prepared earlier. Please keep notice of our latest information.