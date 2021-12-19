Delegation of Elite National Olympic Athletes arrives in Macao for three-day visit

MACAU, December 19 - A 68-strong delegation including elite athletes from the Chinese team that competed in the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games has arrived in Macao for a three-day visit, in order to share with the Macao public the thrill of their success.

The Macao Special Administrative Region (MSAR) Government held a ceremony to welcome the delegation. The group was led by Deputy Director of the General Administration of Sport of China, Ms Yang Ning. Upon arrival at the Macao Port serving the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macao Bridge, the national athletes and coaches were greeted by the President of the Sports Bureau of Macao, Mr Pun Weng Kun, and Deputy Director of Department of Publicity and Culture of the Liaison Office of the Central People’s Government in the MSAR, Mr Yin Rutao, along with approximately 100 local students.

This evening the athletes will attend a reception hosted by the MSAR Government.

The 68-strong delegation includes 29 elite athletes and three coaches. The athletes represent China’s competitors at the summer Olympic Games, which concluded in August. They are drawn from disciplines including table tennis, swimming, diving, weightlifting, artistic gymnastics, badminton, rowing, canoeing, track cycling, fencing, and athletics.

While in Macao, the athletes will take part in various activities, in order to share with local people their stories of success at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.

On Monday (20 December), the delegation will attend the flag-raising ceremony to celebrate the 22nd anniversary of the establishment of the MSAR. The delegation will then tour sites within the UNESCO-listed Historic Centre of Macao. In addition, the delegation of elite Olympians are to share their experiences and stories of achievement with local young people, including Macao athletes. In the evening, the guests will attend a variety show at the Macao East Asian Games Dome.

On Tuesday (21 December), the delegation will visit Macao neighbourhoods and meet local people.