ODBF IS PROUD TO DONATE $50,000 TO LOCAL PARTNER CHARITIES
'It is a time, of all others, when Want is keenly felt, and Abundance rejoices‘ - Charles DickensOTTAWA, ONTARIO, CANADA, December 20, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ODBF is proud to announce donations totaling $50,000! As we prepare to celebrate the holidays we wanted to share this exciting news with you and take a moment to reflect together on what an incredible year it has been.
As 2021 comes to an end and we look forward to our 2022 campaign, ODBF wants to extend a heartfelt thank you to each and every one of our dedicated fundraisers, generous donors, and our community partners for their astounding commitment to our cause.
Through the annual collective fundraising efforts of ODBF’s cornerstone campaigns the ODBF Shiver & Giver Fundraising Drive and ODBF Pledge Challenge we are able to support some truly incredible local charities. We are so very grateful to our community partners Scotiabank and Gabriel Pizza for joining us in our efforts. Scotiabank partnered with us and provided a matching gift donation that doubled the impact of donations in our community. Gabriel Pizza continues their annual support through the sale of their delicious dragon boat pizza, affectionately called the “DBP”, it truly is a pizza with a purpose!
To date ODBF has given $50,000 to eleven local charities as part of our 2021 campaign:
BGC Ottawa, Breast Cancer Action, Bruyere Foundation, The Caring & Sharing Exchange, The Hearing Foundation of Canada, Helping With Furniture, OrKidstra, Ottawa Riverkeeper, Plenty Canada, Rideau Canoe Club Dock Campaign and Tim Hortons Foundation Camps.
Further donations can be made by visiting ODBF.CA or by texting ODBF to (613)-703-5852. We also encourage everyone to visit the ODBF Store and purchase a mask or shirt for yourself or as a gift for a loved one.
Thank you again and have a safe and happy holiday!
ABOUT: ODBF.CA
Established to focus on philanthropic efforts in the local community, the foundation has raised $5 million in support of 65 local charities.
A recipient of the Association of Fundraising Professionals’ Ottawa Chapter Outstanding Philanthropic Group in 2018.
For more information visit ODBF.CA
