South Sudan's Youngest Female Parliament Member Margaret Lukurnyang Appointed World Civility Ambassador While in Kenya

US based iChange Nations™ organized a special private ceremony to honor the youngest ever Sudanese female member of parliament. At the ceremony held in Nairobi, Kenya, Hon. Margaret Girma Lukurnyang Lado receive the iChange Nations™ World Civility Award and she was appointed World Civility Ambassador. Margaret was recognized for her excellent leadership, dedication, and service in fighting for social justice and women's rights in South Sudan.
— Sir. Dr. Clyde Rivers
Margaret is known as "The irony lady" in her country and Africa. She has consistently fought for change and the protection of human rights, women's rights, and improvements to the democratic process in South Sudan. Her dedication, commitment, and tireless work are focused on seeing a better South Sudan.
Born in 1997, her upbringing has not been without challenges. She has seen the good times and bad times even as the country fought for its identity. Margaret studied International Relational at Mt. Kenya University, and she's currently doing her BA in Philosophy of Peace and Conflict Resolution at African Nazarene University.
After she graduated from Mt. Kenya University, she worked as a volunteer in several youth unions (African Union Youth HUB as Program Director). She attended the YALI training program in Nairobi. Margaret also attended courses conducted by international communities, partners of the peace deal and has traveled around South Sudan to disseminate peace agreements. She has also received credit for careful discernment of her work as a youth member and leader in her community.
In 2016, Margaret joined politics and was appointed by her party (Federal Democratic Party - FDP) as Secretary for Peace and Conflict Resolution. In 2019 January, she was selected to represent the party (FDP/SSOA) in National Pre-Transitional Committee (NPTC) to oversee the peace process and implementation in Juba, the capital of South Sudan.
Her stay and work in the capital of South Sudan as a Peace Delegate gave her the experience needed to be vocal in fighting for women’s rights and human rights in her country.
Hon. Margaret Girma has also received various prestigious awards such as Excellence in Leadership award by South Sudan Women, Unsung Hero award by South Sudan Women, Nelson Mandela Peace Medal, Leadership Award, Global Peace Pioneers Award, Leaders Peace Award, and Star of humanity Award. She has also been nominated for her excellence and unique leadership style alongside the most respected women leaders including the Vice President of South Sudan, and Min of Defense and Veterans Affairs.
One of the most memorable moments in her life was in 2021 when her party nominated and appointed her as a Member of Parliament in South Sudan through a presidential decree. Her passion in life is to work hard and inspire young girls and let them know that anyone can make it in life irrespective of age, race, and background.
Margaret’s World Civility Award was sponsored by Kenya natives, Dr. Juma Nashon and Winnie Joy who were on hand to acknowledge Margaret and her work. The award was presented by iChange Nations™ Special Envoy Dr. Ruben West of United States.
Dr. Ruben West was appointed Special Envoy for iChange Nations™ in 2019 by the organization's President and founder Dr. Clyde Rivers. Dr. West carries out his global mandate by identifying deserving individuals and submitting them to the organization for award consideration.
According to Dr. Clyde Rivers, ICN honors people and organizations that believe every life is valuable and is created to contribute to the world. ICN is the largest "building cultures of honor" network globally. iChange Nations™ is a Culture of Honor System. The organization is committed to bringing back the lost art of honor by building a Culture of Honor that recognizes individuals worldwide who have exemplified extraordinary humanitarian efforts to change nations effectively.
While giving out the award, Dr. West commended Hon. Margaret for her support, commitment, and contribution to her community, country, and world.
Hon. Margaret now falls on the list of world leaders that the iChange Nations™ organization has awarded. Those leaders include:
President Yoweri Museveni, of Uganda:
He is honored for his outstanding leadership in establishing and maintaining peace in his country.
First Lady, Janet Museveni, of Uganda:
Honored for the AIDS awareness policy ABC (Abstinence, Birth Control, and Contraception) an
ever-present battle for the health of their people.
Vice President of Kenya, Kalonzo Musyoka:
He was honored for his efforts in the peace-making process for Kenya, Sudan, and Burundi.
President Pierre Nkurunziza, of Republic of Burundi:
Honored for his efforts to bring peace to a 12-year civil war between the two major tribes in his country. As well as First Lady Denise Nkurunziza, Republic of Burundi, was Honored for her efforts to bring a better life to the people of her country.
Former President Olusegun Obasanjo, of Nigeria:
Honored for the Anti-corruption policies he implemented in Nigeria.
First Lady Maria de Luz Guebuza, of Republic of Mozambique:
Honored for her humanitarian efforts for the youth and women of her country and bringing AIDS awareness programs.
Former President Wolde Giorgis of Ethiopia:
He was honored for his efforts to build a better environment in his country.
Dr. Vanda Pignato – Former 1st Lady of El Salvador:
Honored for her tireless efforts in protecting women's rights in the Republic of El Salvador.
Dr. Kenneth David Kaunda – Former President of Zambia:
Honored for his life's work to establish peace in Zambia and on the continent of Africa.
