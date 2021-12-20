Using COVID Cleaning Sydney, as an effective way to fight COVID -Clean Group Commercial Cleaning

covid cleaners in Sydney working 24/7 covid cleaner in warehouse covid cleaner in medical centre commercial cleaning company logo

PENDLE HILL, NEW SOUTH WALES, AUSTRALIA, December 20, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Amidst the rising concern over the new COVID-19 variant, Omicron, cleaning seems to be the only thing that is keeping people going, besides vaccination of course. Community cleaning, including cleaning of all public and commercial places and houses on a routine basis, is one of the best ways to limit the spread of COVID infection, according to health authorities and governments. But, is it really so? The Clean Group owner, Suji Siv, explains how or whether cleaning can help fight the pandemic.

Clean Group Commercial Cleaning is one of the major providers of COVID cleaning services in the Greater Sydney area. The company provides services to hundreds of businesses in the region through a team of 50+ full-time, trained COVID cleaners.

Suji Siv is the founder, owner and current CEO of Clean Group and is responsible for overseeing the company’s performance and making major decisions regarding employing new resources to achieve better growth. In his recent interview with a leading news portal, Suji Siv talked about the importance of COVID cleaning services and how they are helping Sydney businesses keep their premises and people safe from the virus.

Is Cleaning helpful to fight the coronavirus?

“Ever since the start of the pandemic last year, the demand for qualified commercial cleaners has skyrocketed. And this is no surprise. As health authorities including the World Health Organisation have pointed out explicitly, cleaning and disinfecting are really helpful in combating the virus and controlling its spread. This is particularly important for the owners of commercial properties, as the probability of COVID spread in a business facility like an office or factory is much higher than a home. Routine cleaning plus disinfection can help minimize the risk.”

Clean Group is a top commercial cleaning company based in Sydney that also provides disinfection cleaning and COVID cleaning services to local businesses including offices, stores, schools, childcare centres, medical centres, warehouses, clinics, churches, factories, and strata buildings to help fight the COVID infection. The company has offices in Sydney, Brisbane, Canberra and Melbourne and collectively serves over a thousand suburbs across the country through an in-house team of dedicated & trained cleaners. They offer all-inclusive COVID cleaning and decontamination services for all types of business cleaning needs.

COVID cleaning services include thorough cleaning of a property followed by sanitizing high traffic areas and frequently touched points including doorknobs, handrails, lift buttons, light switches, water taps, toilets, etc. The Clean Group cleaners use a TGA-approved disinfectant chemical along with the electrostatic sprayer method to reach and clean every corner and all high touch areas in a property to ensure up to 99% of germs are killed on surfaces. The electrostatic disinfection machine helps the sanitizer solution reach all areas and effectively cover all surfaces, killing as many germs and bacteria as possible. It can even kill germs in hidden places like underneath the furniture and behind chair arms to provide all-around protection from the infection.

