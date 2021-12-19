St Albans Barracks // VCOR

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 21A2007287

RANK/TROOPER: Trooper A. Currier

STATION: St Albans

CONTACT#: 802-524-5993

DATE/TIME: 12/17/2021 at approximately 2212 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Richford, VT

VIOLATION: Violation of Conditions of Release

ACCUSED: Brandy Miller

AGE: 44

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Richford, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 12/17/2021 at approximately 2212 hours, Troopers with the Vermont State Police – St Albans Barracks responded to a possible domestic disturbance in the town of Richford. It was learned that Brandy Miller (44 of Richford) was involved in a verbal argument, and was intoxicated on scene. Investigation revealed that Miller has conditions not to consume alcohol. Subsequently, Miller was issued a citation to appear in Franklin County District Court on 02/15/2022 at 0830 hours to answer for the charge of Violation of Conditions of Release.

COURT ACTION: YES

COURT DATE/TIME: 02/15/2022 at 0830 hours

COURT: Franklin County District Court

LODGED - LOCATION: NO

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: NO

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time

Trooper Audrey Currier (220)

Vermont State Police

St. Albans Barracks

Phone: (802) 524-5993

Email: audrey.currier@vermont.gov