St Albans Barracks // VCOR

VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 21A2007287
RANK/TROOPER: Trooper A. Currier
STATION: St Albans
CONTACT#: 802-524-5993
DATE/TIME: 12/17/2021 at approximately 2212 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Richford, VT
VIOLATION: Violation of Conditions of Release
ACCUSED: Brandy Miller
AGE: 44
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Richford, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 12/17/2021 at approximately 2212 hours, Troopers with the Vermont State Police – St Albans Barracks responded to a possible domestic disturbance in the town of Richford. It was learned that Brandy Miller (44 of Richford) was involved in a verbal argument, and was intoxicated on scene. Investigation revealed that Miller has conditions not to consume alcohol. Subsequently, Miller was issued a citation to appear in Franklin County District Court on 02/15/2022 at 0830 hours to answer for the charge of Violation of Conditions of Release.
COURT ACTION: YES
COURT DATE/TIME: 02/15/2022 at 0830 hours
COURT: Franklin County District Court
LODGED - LOCATION: NO
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: NO
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time
Trooper Audrey Currier (220)
Vermont State Police
St. Albans Barracks
Phone: (802) 524-5993
Email: audrey.currier@vermont.gov