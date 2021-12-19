Pawthereum and RedPanda Earth Come Together to Help Save Elephants with Global Sanctuary for Elephants
EINPresswire.com/ -- Pawthereum has made a $5,000 donation to Global Sanctuary for Elephants (GSE). This donation is part of their “12 Days of Crypto Giving'' December campaign, which consists of 12 straight days of donations to animal welfare organizations. This campaign is now at its halfway point after six consecutive days of donations. Pawthereum is joined in this donation by RedPanda Earth, who added an additional $500.
Global Sanctuary for Elephants, created in 2013, provides expertise, assistance, and funding to aid in the development of elephant sanctuaries. Their primary goal is to ensure a safe, secure, and humane future for captive elephants. Elephant Sanctuary Brazil (ESB) is their first project in this endeavor. GSE chose Brazil for reasons such as progressive local legislation and an ideal climate. The sanctuary is not open to public visitation because it is meant to act as a safe haven for the elephants, many of whom need to heal from past trauma and emotional damage. Long-term, trusting relationships with ESB caretakers allows the elephants to feel safe and heal emotionally.
"We are thrilled not only for the generous donation from Pawthereum and RedPanda Earth, but also for being introduced to their community, who want to make the world a better place for animals,” said Scott Blais, co-founder of GSE and ESB. “The wonderful gift from Pawthereum and RedPanda Earth will help create a healing space for the next African elephants to come to the sanctuary. For this, we are incredibly thankful."
With this donation to GSE, Pawthereum has now donated over $100,000 since December 14, 2021, as part of its December campaign, and over $380,000 since the project launched in October of 2021.
“Pawthereum was born out of the idea that cryptocurrencies can be a tremendous force for good in the world,” said Pawthereum project leader Nawzad Amiri. “When crypto communities come together, anything is possible. The work GSE is doing with elephants in Brazil, and the tremendous dedication of co-founders Scott and Kat Blais, is inspirational. We’re proud to continue our 12 Days of Crypto Giving campaign, and to come together with the RedPanda Earth community, with this donation to GSE.”
Pawthereum has been busy forming friendships with animal welfare organizations around the world since the project launched. Their 12 Days of Crypto Giving campaign for the December ‘pawlidays’ will help dozens of species of pets and wild animals in over 20 countries across 5 continents. For more information about Pawthereum and their mission to bring crypto technology to the animal welfare space to save more animals, visit www.pawthereum.com.
