Saint Clair Shores businesses come together for Toys for Tots

Fusion Marketing is proud to have helped with this year's Toys for Tots campaign by matching donations from clients, friends, family, and other businesses.

SAINT CLAIR SHORES, MI, USA, December 19, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fusion Marketing has teamed up with DDI Insurance agency in St. Clair Shores, Michigan, to donate stuffed animals this Christmas holiday season. DDI Insurance is a drop-off location for the Marine Toys for Tots and has collected multiple boxes of unwrapped toys. This year, Fusion Marketing matched every dollar donated by clients and friends of the firm towards buying toys for less fortunate children. The company's operations manager, John Hofmann, hand-picked dozens of 12-inch plush toy animals, which were picked up from DDI earlier this week.

"With Covid and everything else going on I felt that the kids could use a new friend since so many are still uneasy during the pandemic. This was something we were excited to get everyone rallying behind—its for the kids after all." said Hofmann.

According to the Marine Toys for Tots website their foundation objectives are;

"The objectives of the Foundation are to help less fortunate children throughout the United States experience the joy of Christmas; to play an active role in the development of one of our nation’s most valuable resources – our children; to unite all members of local communities in a common cause for three months each year during the annual toy collection and distribution campaign; and to contribute to improving communities in the future."

Fusion Marketing is proud to have participated in this year's Marine Toys for Tots campaign. The company matched donations from clients, friends, family, and other businesses with the goal of helping less fortunate children during the holiday season.