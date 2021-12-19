Shaftsbury Barracks / Requestion for Information / Public Notification

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 21B3007150

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Ryan Criss

STATION: VSP - Shaftsbury Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-442-5421

DATE/TIME: 12/17/2021 to 12/18/2021 – Sometime during the late night into early morning

INCIDENT LOCATION: Jackson Cross Road & Side Streets in Pownal, Vermont

VIOLATION: Larceny

ACCUSED: Unknown

VICTIMS: Multiple

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the aforementioned date and time, Troopers from the Vermont State Police assigned to the Shaftsbury Barracks received numerous theft incidents in the Pownal, Vermont area. It was discovered that the suspect was breaking into vehicles looking for primarily cash and/or valuable items. Attached to this press release are images of the possible suspect. Anyone who can identify the individual or has information regarding the theft incidents, should contact Trooper Ryan Criss via email at ryan.criss@vermont.gov or by contacting 802-442-5421. Troopers from the Vermont State Police want to ensure that citizens of Bennington County are locking vehicle doors and removing valuable items from the vehicles when not in use.