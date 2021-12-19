Shaftsbury Barracks / Requestion for Information / Public Notification
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 21B3007150
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Ryan Criss
STATION: VSP - Shaftsbury Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-442-5421
DATE/TIME: 12/17/2021 to 12/18/2021 – Sometime during the late night into early morning
INCIDENT LOCATION: Jackson Cross Road & Side Streets in Pownal, Vermont
VIOLATION: Larceny
ACCUSED: Unknown
VICTIMS: Multiple
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On the aforementioned date and time, Troopers from the Vermont State Police assigned to the Shaftsbury Barracks received numerous theft incidents in the Pownal, Vermont area. It was discovered that the suspect was breaking into vehicles looking for primarily cash and/or valuable items. Attached to this press release are images of the possible suspect. Anyone who can identify the individual or has information regarding the theft incidents, should contact Trooper Ryan Criss via email at ryan.criss@vermont.gov or by contacting 802-442-5421. Troopers from the Vermont State Police want to ensure that citizens of Bennington County are locking vehicle doors and removing valuable items from the vehicles when not in use.