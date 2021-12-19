Submit Release
Derby Barracks/ 2nd Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault, Resisting Arrest & Lewd and Lascivious Conduct

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 21A5007196

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Kali Lindor                           

STATION: Derby Barracks                    

CONTACT#: 802-334-8881

 

DATE/TIME: 12/18/21, 1215 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Derby, VT

VIOLATION: 2nd Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault, Resisting Arrest & Lewd and Lascivious Conduct

 

ACCUSED: Joseph Maynard

AGE: 44

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Derby, VT

 

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of

sexual assault or domestic violence.)

AGE: 42

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Derby, VT

 

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 12/18/21 at approximately 1215 hours there was a report of a domestic disturbance at the Border Motel in the Town of Derby. Investigation determined Joseph Maynard assaulted a family member. Maynard also resisted arrest when Troopers attempted to take him into custody. Maynard was later transported to the Vermont State Police Derby Barracks. Maynard was lodged with conditions and given a citation to appear in Orleans Superior Court on 12/18/21 at 1300 hours.   

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 12/18/21, 1300 hours

COURT: Orleans Superior Court

LODGED - LOCATION: Northern State Correctional

BAIL: $5,000

MUG SHOT: N/A

 

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

 

 

 

Trooper Kali Lindor 

Vermont State Police

Derby

35 Crawford Farm Rd

Newport, VT 05855

Tel. 802-334-8881

kali.lindor@vermont.gov

 

