Derby Barracks/ 2nd Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault, Resisting Arrest & Lewd and Lascivious Conduct
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 21A5007196
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Kali Lindor
STATION: Derby Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-334-8881
DATE/TIME: 12/18/21, 1215 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Derby, VT
VIOLATION: 2nd Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault, Resisting Arrest & Lewd and Lascivious Conduct
ACCUSED: Joseph Maynard
AGE: 44
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Derby, VT
VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of
sexual assault or domestic violence.)
AGE: 42
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Derby, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 12/18/21 at approximately 1215 hours there was a report of a domestic disturbance at the Border Motel in the Town of Derby. Investigation determined Joseph Maynard assaulted a family member. Maynard also resisted arrest when Troopers attempted to take him into custody. Maynard was later transported to the Vermont State Police Derby Barracks. Maynard was lodged with conditions and given a citation to appear in Orleans Superior Court on 12/18/21 at 1300 hours.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 12/18/21, 1300 hours
COURT: Orleans Superior Court
LODGED - LOCATION: Northern State Correctional
BAIL: $5,000
MUG SHOT: N/A
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Trooper Kali Lindor
Vermont State Police
Derby
35 Crawford Farm Rd
Newport, VT 05855
Tel. 802-334-8881