St Albans // Arrest on Warrant, Fugitive from justice
CASE#: 21A2007292
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Christopher Finley
STATION: St Albans Barracks
CONTACT#: 802.229.9191
DATE/TIME: 12/18/21 0800hrs
INCIDENT LOCATION: Northwest State Correctional Facility
VIOLATION: Arrest on Warrant, Fugitive from justice
ACCUSED: Jason Cook
AGE: 36
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: St Albans, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 12/18/21, the Vermont State Police were notified of an inmate at Northwest State Correctional Facility being released from federal sentencing. That inmate, Cook, was found to have an active Vermont arrest warrant out of Caledonia County for failing to appear on a Burglary charge. Investigation revealed that Cook also had multiple active arrest warrants out of New Hampshire for failure to appear on felony charges. Cook was arrested for the above warrants and ordered held without bail at Northwest State Correctional Facility where he will await arraignment in both Franklin and Caledonia County Superior Courts.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME:
BAIL: Held without bail
COURT: Franklin and Caledonia
LODGED - LOCATION: Northwest State Correctional Facility
MUG SHOT: N/A
Tpr. Christopher Finley
Vermont State Police
140 Fisher Pond Road
St. Albans, VT 05478
802-524-5993