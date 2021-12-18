Submit Release
St Albans // Arrest on Warrant, Fugitive from justice

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 21A2007292

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Christopher Finley                            

STATION:  St Albans Barracks                   

CONTACT#: 802.229.9191

 

DATE/TIME: 12/18/21 0800hrs

INCIDENT LOCATION: Northwest State Correctional Facility

VIOLATION: Arrest on Warrant, Fugitive from justice

 

ACCUSED:  Jason Cook                                             

AGE: 36

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: St Albans, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 12/18/21, the Vermont State Police were notified of an inmate at Northwest State Correctional Facility being released from federal sentencing. That inmate, Cook, was found to have an active Vermont arrest warrant out of Caledonia County for failing to appear on a Burglary charge. Investigation revealed that Cook also had multiple active arrest warrants out of New Hampshire for failure to appear on felony charges. Cook was arrested for the above warrants and ordered held without bail at Northwest State Correctional Facility where he will await arraignment in both Franklin and Caledonia County Superior Courts.

 

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME:

BAIL: Held without bail

COURT: Franklin and Caledonia

LODGED - LOCATION:   Northwest State Correctional Facility

MUG SHOT: N/A

 

 

Tpr. Christopher Finley

Vermont State Police

140 Fisher Pond Road

St. Albans, VT 05478

802-524-5993

 

